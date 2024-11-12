Brennan Investment Group Promotes Joe Macchione To Senior Vice President, Head Of Midwest Operations

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

Will oversee leasing and operations of the Midwest portfolio

ROSEMONT, Ill., Nov. 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Brennan Group, a private investment firm that acquires, develops, and operates industrial facilities throughout the United States, is pleased to announce the of Joe

Macchione to Senior Vice President, Head of Midwest Operations. In his expanded role,

Joe

will oversee the leasing and operations of Brennan's extensive Midwest portfolio, encompassing over 30 million square feet of industrial properties. Brennan's Midwest Region includes Chicago, Cincinnati, Indianapolis, Louisville, Milwaukee, Minneapolis, Columbus, Detroit, and St. Louis.

Joe Macchione

"Joe's promotion marks an exciting milestone

for

our company, especially

for

the Midwest Region, which has seen tremendous growth over the past several years," said Jack Brennan, Managing Principal. "Establishing this new leadership role is a strategic step to ensure the continued success and operational excellence of our portfolio.

Joe

fully embodies our commitment to quality and efficiency, and I am thrilled to see him take on this new challenge."

Joe

has been with Brennan Investment Group

for

nine years, progressing through multiple roles, including Senior Vice President of Leasing, Vice President of Leasing, Leasing Associate, Property Manager, Assistant Property Manager, Operations Analyst, and Accounting Assistant. Throughout his tenure,

Joe

has demonstrated exceptional leadership and management skills, significantly contributing to the success of the company's leasing efforts across the Midwest.



"With Joe Macchione's promotion to Senior Vice President, Head of Midwest Operations, and Jack Brennan's addition as Managing Principal, our Midwest team is better positioned than ever to drive growth and operational excellence," said Kevin Brennan, Chief Investment Officer and Managing Principal. "Their combined expertise brings enhanced focus to our acquisition and development efforts and a deeper commitment to efficient, high-quality property management. We are excited about the elevated level of service and value this team will deliver to our partners and stakeholders across the region."

About Brennan Investment Group

Brennan Investment Group, a Chicago-based private real estate investment firm, acquires, develops, and operates industrial properties in select major metropolitan markets throughout the United States. Since 2010, Brennan Investment Group has acquired or developed $5 billion in industrial real estate in 30 states. The company's current portfolio spans 29 states and encompasses approximately 56 million square feet.

Brennan Investment Group co-invests with private and institutional capital to achieve outstanding risk-adjusted returns. The company has 17 regional offices throughout the United States and the firm's management team is among the most accomplished in its industry, having invested in over 5,000 properties covering more than 60 cities throughout the United States, Canada and Europe.

