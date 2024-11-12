Provident Bank Expands Mortgage Warehouse Lending Team Adding Vice President To Support Growth Strategy

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) ISELIN, N.J., Nov. 12, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Provident , a leading New Jersey-based institution, is pleased to announce the addition of Mohamed Najam as Vice President, Senior Relationship Manager with the bank's mortgage warehouse lending team, as the bank continues to bolster its specialty lending business, specifically in the mortgage warehouse space.

Mr. Najam is responsible for developing new and profitable warehouse lending relationships in the Northeast, Mid-Atlantic, and Southeast regions. This includes prospecting for new clients via direct solicitation, centers of influence, existing customers and other referral sources. In addition, he will service and maintain existing relationships, cross sell other banking products and services, as well as manage the overall credit process through underwriting, approval, closing and boarding.









“Mohamed is a seasoned banker with extensive experience in mortgage warehouse lending, business development, asset-based lending, and credit risk management,” said Thomas Berger, Senior Vice President and Team Leader, Mortgage Warehouse Lending. "As we continue to expand our business, the addition of Mohamed to our team ensures that we remain well positioned to grow our portfolio, while providing customers with a best-in-class experience."

Mr. Najam has more than 20 years of experience in mortgage warehouse lending and corporate banking. Most recently, he served as First Vice President with the warehouse lending division at Flagstar Bank. In this role, he was responsible for directing and driving business development and growth, while maintaining and identifying new business relationships. He has also held positions with Santander Bank and Bank of America.

“Talent and customer experience is the key to Provident's success, Mohamed brings both to our mortgage warehouse platform. Mohamed will play a critical role in the continued success and growth of the team as we commit to serving this dynamic industry,” added Ron Krauskopf, Executive Vice President, Head of Commercial Specialty Lending.

About Provident Bank

Founded in Jersey City in 1839, Provident Bank is the oldest community-focused financial institution based in New Jersey and is the wholly owned subsidiary of Provident Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFS). With assets of $24.04 billion as of September 30, 2024, Provident Bank offers a wide range of customized financial solutions for businesses and consumers with an exceptional customer experience delivered through its convenient network of 140 branches across New Jersey and parts of New York and Pennsylvania, via mobile and online banking, and from its customer contact center. The bank also provides fiduciary and wealth management services through its wholly owned subsidiary, Beacon Trust Company, and insurance services through its wholly owned subsidiary, Provident Protection Plus, Inc. To learn more about Provident Bank, go to or call our customer contact center at 800.448.7768.

