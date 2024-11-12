Annovis Invited To Present At National Institute On Aging Workshop On Dementia With Lewy Bodies (DLB)

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) MALVERN, Pa., Nov. 12, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via IBN – Annovis Bio Inc. (NYSE: ANVS) ("Annovis" or the "Company"), a late-stage clinical drug company pioneering transformative therapies for neurodegenerative diseases such as Alzheimer's (AD) and Parkinson's disease (PD), today announced that its President and CEO, Maria Maccecchini, Ph.D., has been invited to speak at the National Institute on Aging (NIA) workshop,“Dementia with Lewy Bodies: Filling the Gaps in Translational and Clinical Research.” This prestigious workshop, sponsored by the NIA and the National Institute of Neurological Disorders and Stroke (NINDS), will be held on November 12-13, 2024, and accessible online for registered attendees.

Presentation Details:



Title: One Drug, Dual Effect: Buntanetap Improves Cognitive and Motor Functions, Benefiting Alzheimer's and Parkinson's Patients. A Potential Path for Lewy Body Dementia?

Date and Time: Wednesday, November 13, 2:20–2:35 PM ET Registration Link: Register for the Workshop

About the DLB Workshop: This workshop, sponsored by NIA and NINDS, is a collaborative event bringing together leading researchers and scientists from various disciplines to address critical gaps in DLB research. The event aligns with the goals of the National Plan to address AD and related dementias by encouraging innovative approaches and fostering dialogue on advancements in research and treatment options.

About Annovis Bio

Headquartered in Malvern, Pennsylvania, Annovis Bio is dedicated to addressing neurodegeneration in diseases such as AD and PD. The company's innovative approach targets multiple neurotoxic proteins, aiming to restore brain function and improve the quality of life for patients. For more information, visit and follow us on LinkedIn , YouTube , and X .

Investor Alerts

Interested investors and shareholders are encouraged to sign up for press releases and industry updates by registering for Email Alerts at Additionally, we invite you to explore our updated href="" rel="nofollow" target="_blank" title="">investor websit , which provides comprehensive access to company news, financial reports, and other key information.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains "forward-looking" statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. These statements include, but are not limited to, the Company's plans related to clinical trials. Forward-looking statements are based on current expectations and assumptions and are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected. Such risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, those related to patient enrollment, the effectiveness of Buntanetap, and the timing, effectiveness, and anticipated results of the Company's clinical trials evaluating the efficacy, safety, and tolerability of Buntanetap. Additional risk factors are detailed in the Company's periodic filings with the SEC, including those listed in the "Risk Factors" section of the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K and Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q. All forward-looking statements in this press release are based on information available to the Company as of the date of this release. The Company expressly disclaims any obligation to update or revise its forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise, except as required by law.

Contact Information:

Annovis Bio Inc.

101 Lindenwood Drive

Suite 225

Malvern, PA 19355



Investor Contact:

Scott McGowan

InvestorBrandNetwork (IBN)

Phone: 310.299.1717

/investors-relations

...