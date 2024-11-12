CTERA Delivers Next-Generation Data Observability With CTERA Insight Service

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Launched Powerful Visualization and Analytics Service for CTERA Global File System

New York, NY, Nov. 12, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CTERA , a hybrid cloud data leader, today launched the next generation of CTERA Insight , a powerful visualization and analytics service designed to provide granular visibility into the content, usage, and security for data stored in the CTERA Global File System .

As unstructured data continues to grow across distributed environments, enterprises face the challenge of maintaining a comprehensive outlook over data usage, security, and resource allocation. The latest release of CTERA Insight addresses these needs by delivering end-to-end observability across edge locations, enabling organizations to make data-driven decisions that enhance security, optimize storage, and reduce costs. With centralized analytics and real-time visibility, CTERA Insight empowers IT teams to monitor and manage data activities across locations with greater accuracy and efficiency.

The new generation of CTERA Insight empowers enterprises to:



Monitor Activity: Real-time dashboard visualizations of file activity across filers and cloud, with granular detail and performance metrics. CTERA Insight enables organizations to identify trends and make informed IT operations and security decisions.

Discover Usage: Customers gain a comprehensive view into storage consumption, file types, access distribution, and ownership. CTERA Insight allows end-users to pinpoint opportunities for storage optimization, better predict capacity requirements, and maintain compliance.

Investigate Security Incidents: CTERA Insight provides long-term audit logging, enabling detailed filtering and activity forensics. It enables in-depth investigations of suspicious behaviors, helping enforce robust security measures across the organization. Curate Datasets for AI: Enterprises can identify and refine high-quality datasets from vast volumes of unstructured data to advance large language model (LLM) and machine learning (ML) initiatives.

CTERA Insight is deeply integrated with CTERA's Hybrid Cloud Data Platform, ensuring seamless operation within the Global File System, including single-sign-on capabilities with CTERA Portal, CTERA's centralized management system. Optimized for performance and scale, the platform delivers powerful insights with minimal impact on system performance. Pre-built dashboards and a powerful big-data pipeline provide clear, actionable visualizations that allow IT teams to quickly respond to emerging data trends.

“CTERA Insight is a powerful tool for enterprises aiming to leverage unstructured data for AI,” said Oded Nagel, CEO of CTERA.“Providing complete visibility into the organizational data landscape and usage patterns, this product enhances data management and equips organizations to meet the evolving demands of AI and advanced analytics.”

The all-new CTERA Insight is available for purchase today as a managed service, with capacity-based annual pricing. For more information visit CTERA Insight , schedule a demo , or contact ... .

About CTERA

CTERA is the global leader in secure edge-to-cloud file services, enabling enterprises to manage and protect their data across distributed environments. With a focus on security, scalability, and seamless integration, CTERA's Hybrid Cloud Data Platform empowers organizations to unify their file services and AI data management strategies under a single, secure umbrella. For more information, visit .

