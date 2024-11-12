FDH Electronics Signs Value-Added Distribution Agreement With Amphenol Military High Speed

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Agreement expands FDH Electronics' offering of value-added connector services to include high-speed connector products manufactured by Amphenol

OKLAHOMA CITY, Nov. 12, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Oklahoma-based FDH Electronics, a unified FDH Aero team focused solely on serving the mil-aero market's electronic component needs, has signed an expanded distribution agreement with Amphenol Military High Speed (AMHS), a business unit of Amphenol Corporation, one of the world's largest providers of high-technology interconnect, sensor and antenna solutions.

The agreement significantly expands FDH Electronics' stock offering of high-speed products and value-added capabilities. As a select“Value Added Distributor” (VAD), FDH Electronics will invest in a wide range of connector components to support the rapid turnaround of these High-Speed Amphenol connector products.

FDH Electronics President Mitch Enright explained,“This agreement further expands our wide range of connector assembly services and builds on our strategic relationship with Amphenol. FDH Electronics and our customers will directly benefit from the expanded partnership.”

Jared Sibrava, General Manager of AMHS, commented on the expanded relationship between the two companies:“FDH Electronics has been growing with Amphenol's military and aerospace business, experiencing double-digit growth with AMHS over the last year. FDH Electronics' well known customer service model combined with AMHS's vast range of high-technology products will provide end users with an outstanding customer experience.”

FDH Electronics is rapidly expanding its inventory of AMHS's product portfolio, reinforcing its position as a leading one-stop solution for military and aerospace customers.

About FDH Electronics

FDH Electronics is a global one-stop shop with one of the most expansive inventory levels in the industry, built on FDH Aero's industry-leading supply chain services. We supply a variety of interconnect, wire and cable, and electromechanical components for the aerospace, defense, and space markets. FDH Electronics is your go-to resource for value-added connectors, 1553 Data Bus interconnect products, custom harnesses, high-performance aerospace-grade wire and cable, and high-frequency RF connectors. When you need critical interconnect or electromechanical components, you can rely on FDH Electronics to deliver.

About FDH Aero

FDH Aero is a trusted global supply chain solutions partner for aerospace and defense companies, helping to shape the industry by simplifying the supply chain. With over 60 years of experience, it specializes in hardware, electrical, consumables & expendables, licensed products, and value-add services for global OEM and aftermarket customers. FDH is headquartered in Commerce, California, and has operations across the Americas, EMEA and APAC. FDH Aero has locations in 14 countries across the globe, with more than 1,500 best-in-industry employees and over 650,000 square feet of inventory space.

About Amphenol Military High Speed

Amphenol Military High Speed provides a wide array of advanced high-speed products primarily for the military and aerospace markets. Going beyond just connectors, AMHS is also the manufacturer of a wide line up of high-speed Ethernet switches, media converters, transceivers, and cable assemblies for both copper and fiber applications. AMHS is a business unit of Amphenol Corporation, one of the world's largest designers, manufacturers, and marketers of electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors and interconnect systems, antennas, sensors, sensor-based products, coaxial and high-speed specialty cable.

