Actuate Announces FDA Rare Pediatric Disease Designation Granted To Elraglusib For Treatment Of Ewing Sarcoma

Ewing Sarcoma is a Highly Metastatic Form of Sarcoma and the Second Most Prevalent Primary Malignant Tumor in Children and Adolescents

Ongoing Enrollment in Phase 1/2 Trial of Elraglusib in Relapsed/Refractory Ewing Sarcoma with Topline Phase 1 Data Expected in 2H 2025 Rare Designation Provides Eligibility for Elraglusib to Receive a Priority Review Voucher (PRV) Upon Marketing Approval that can be either Utilized or Transferred/Sold to Other Parties



CHICAGO and FORT WORTH, Texas, Nov. 12, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Actuate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: ACTU) (“Actuate” or the“Company”), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focused on developing therapies for the treatment of high-impact, difficult-to-treat cancers through the inhibition of glycogen synthase kinase-3 beta (GSK-3β), announced that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has granted rare pediatric disease designation to elraglusib, a novel GSK-3β inhibitor for treatment of Ewing sarcoma (EWS).

“Receiving rare pediatric disease designation from the FDA underscores the urgent need for new treatment options for patients with EWS and recognizes elraglusib's transformative potential,” said Daniel Schmitt, President & Chief Executive Officer of Actuate.“Early clinical data from our ongoing Phase 1/2 trial show promising anti-tumor activity with objective tumor responses, including two ongoing durable Complete Responses (CRs) in the first six patients treated with relapsed/refractory EWS, reinforcing our confidence in elraglusib's potential impact in this challenging disease setting. We are committed to advancing elraglusib's clinical development with the ultimate goal of providing new therapeutic options where current approaches are unsatisfactory.”

Ewing sarcoma (EWS) is a highly metastatic form of sarcoma, originating in bone with a peak incidence at the age of 15, that ranks as the second most prevalent primary malignant tumor of childhood and adolescence. Approximately 25% of new EWS patients have metastatic disease when first diagnosed, which is the most significant predictor of poor survival. The ongoing Phase 1/2 Trial (NCT 04239092 ), also referred to as Actuate-1902, is an open-label, multicenter study evaluating the safety and efficacy of elraglusib in pediatric patients with relapsed/refractory malignancies, including EWS and EWS-related pediatric small round cell sarcomas. To date, the study has enrolled 8 patients with relapsed/refractory EWS (>1 remission) treated with the combination of elraglusib and topotecan/cyclophosphamide.

Rare Pediatric Disease Designation is granted by the FDA for serious or life-threatening diseases that affect fewer than 200,000 people in the United States and in which the serious or life-threatening manifestations primarily affect individuals less than 18 years of age. If, in the future, a New Drug Application (NDA) for elraglusib for the treatment of Ewing sarcoma is approved by the FDA, Actuate will be eligible to receive a Priority Review Voucher (PRV) that could be utilized by the Company or potentially sold to another company for its use.

