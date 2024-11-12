Tria Federal Announces Acquisition Of Softrams, Creating A New Federal Health Powerhouse

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Combination creates scaled, vertically integrated provider of and advisory capabilities serving critical and public safety missions

ARLINGTON, Va., Nov. 12, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tria Federal (Tria), the premier middle-market and Advisory services provider delivering mission-critical digital transformation solutions to health and public safety agencies across the federal sector, today announced the of Softrams, a leading technology firm specializing in human-centered digital services and system modernization for federal agencies. Tria is a portfolio company of Sagewind Capital, a government technology-focused U.S. private equity firm.

The combination creates a scaled, vertically integrated provider of technology and advisory capabilities serving critical missions across federal health, as well as public safety customers spanning the federal government. The new Tria Federal will have over 1,500 employees supporting customers in 20-plus federal agencies.









"Our acquisition of Softrams is an inflection point in our journey to become a major player in federal health," said Tria CEO Tim Borchert. "Softrams brings exceptional technical capabilities and customer relationships that complement our existing strengths across multiple agencies. Together, we will deliver both innovative products and comprehensive services that help government agencies work faster, grow smarter, and stay nimble in the face of change."

"Looking ahead, we are uniquely positioned to tackle the government's most pressing challenges, with comprehensive coverage and unmatched expertise in the largest federal health agencies," said Borchert. "By combining our advisory and technical offerings, we will deliver the expertise and value typically found only in the largest businesses, while maintaining the agility and innovation that have defined both companies. This combination opens new doors for our customers, our employees, and our future growth in multiple federal sectors."

Softrams' largest customer is the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS); it also supports agencies including the Department of Homeland Security (DHS), Department of Defense (DOD), and Department of Labor (DOL). The company has developed a strong reputation for driving innovation and modernization while maintaining performance during periods of transition.

With over 650 technical professionals specializing in cutting-edge technologies including AWS, Kubernetes, Salesforce, Snowflake, and Databricks, Softrams significantly expands Tria's technical delivery capabilities.

"Becoming part of the Tria Federal team creates an incredible opportunity to expand our collective impact across the federal sector," said Atchut Kanthamani, CEO of Softrams, who will become Tria's Chief Strategy Officer. "Our shared commitment to technical excellence and mission success will allow us to deliver even greater value to customers across health and public safety missions."

New Organizational Structure

Tria Federal is in the process of a significant reorganization, with the Softrams acquisition playing a key role in the transformation. In 2025, Tria will operate with three customer-centric business units:



Military and Veteran Health, led by Executive Vice President Diana Ceban, who recently joined Tria from SAIC

Public Health, led by Executive Vice President Katie Webb, who recently joined Tria from IBM Public Safety, whose leadership will be announced later this month.



This new structure reinforces Tria's commitment to prioritizing federal health missions. Softrams will become the core of the new Public Health business unit and will play a role in the other business units. Softrams' current Chief Technology Officer Murali Mallina will become Senior Vice President, Technology and Softram's current Chief Strategy Officer Bryce Golwalla will become Senior Vice President, Mission Enablement. Both will join Tria's new Public Health business unit.

Tria is also in the process of establishing five service lines that will each contain technology and advisory service offerings, spanning all three business units. The new service lines are as follows:



Results Management

Integrated Health Optimization

Next Gen Analytics & Data Management

Financial Transformation Digital Modernization



Additional details about Tria's new business units and service lines will be shared before the end of the year.

Technological Innovation

The combined organization will offer comprehensive solutions powered by market-leading digital transformation capabilities and scalable software engineering. The addition of Softrams builds on Tria's launch earlier this year of Tria Labs, a technology innovation group focused on developing and testing emerging technologies with a focus on artificial intelligence, low-code/no-code development, intelligent automation, and cybersecurity.

The merger brings together deep subject matter expertise in mission-critical systems, agile engineering, cloud services, and comprehensive data management & analytics to serve agencies including the Department of Veterans Affairs (VA), Defense Health Agency (DHA), CMS, DOD, and DHS.

Market Impact

This strategic combination addresses growing demand for integrated technology and advisory solutions across the federal sector. Government agencies, particularly VA, DHA, and HHS, will benefit from Tria's enhanced ability to deliver end-to-end solutions at scale while maintaining the agility and innovation of a mid-market provider.

The merger also creates new opportunities for industry partners, as Tria's expanded capabilities and contract portfolio enable broader collaboration on critical government programs.

The combined organization brings deep experience with both legacy and emerging systems, positioning it to help agencies standardize systems, improve data accessibility, and accelerate their modernization initiatives.

About Tria Federal

Tria Federal (Tria) is the premier middle-market Technology and Advisory services provider delivering mission-critical digital transformation solutions to Health and Public Safety agencies across the federal sector. With a future-forward vision and a mission rooted in service, we bridge capability gaps to transform the business of government, helping agencies work faster, grow smarter and stay nimble in the face of change. For more information, please visit triafed.com.

Media Contact

Brian Wagner

Vice President, Marketing & Communications

Tria Federal

...

202-302-8754

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at:

This press release was published by a CLEAR® Verified individual.