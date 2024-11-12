Dave’S Hot Chicken Partners With Qu To Drive Innovation And Enhance Guest Experiences

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Street Food Sensation, Fast-Casual Brand Drives Operational Efficiency with New POS to Maintain Growth Trajectory

PASADENA, Calif., Nov. 12, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Dave's Hot Chicken is turning up the heat with innovative technology, keeping the bar high for operational efficiency in the fast-casual dining industry.

As one of the nation's fastest-growing fast-casual chains, Dave's Hot Chicken is continuing its upward trajectory by enhancing operational capabilities with the integration of Qu 's unified commerce platform. Designed to streamline the brand's ever-expanding network, Qu's real-time data management and offline resiliency with Edge computing provide a critical upgrade to the brand's in-store processes, ensuring seamless operational and guest experiences across locations.

“Qu has been a game-changer for us because it provides an easy-to-connect API that allows us to push and pull data in real-time,” said Leon Davoyan, CTO of Dave's Hot Chicken.“Its flexibility and stability enable us to focus on creating a better guest experience. We now have the foundation to push forward with even more technological advancements to ensure we stay competitive and grow efficiently.”

The adoption of Qu introduces a flexible, API-friendly system that enhances store-level stability and operational efficiency, particularly when scaling menu updates and managing data flow. Dave's Hot Chicken recently experienced some of Qu's powerful benefits firsthand during the opening of its New Jersey location, where the staff leveraged Qu's offline processing capabilities to keep orders flowing despite network issues. At another new restaurant opening in Conyers, GA, co-owned by R&B star Usher, the system managed more than $20,000 in sales on the high-profile opening night, celebrated with drones and fireworks. Dozens of locations are already operating with Qu, and a full rollout is underway.

“We're incredibly excited to be working with Dave's Hot Chicken, helping to solve their immediate stability and flexibility challenges while building an IT infrastructure to support their long-term and future technology initiatives,” said Niko Papademetriou, co-Founder at Qu.

“Qu allows us to be much more competitive,” said Davoyan.“Now that we have a solid foundation with POS and KDS, there's going to be a lot of innovation focused on the guest ordering and pickup processes as we look to drive more convenience for guests.”

Founded by Arman Oganesyan and classically trained chef Dave Kopushyan, along with brothers, Tommy, and Gary Rubenyan in early 2017, Dave's Hot Chicken initially opened as a parking lot pop-up, with lines quickly wrapping around the block. Dave's Hot Chicken offers a robust business model, including national and local marketing support, proven systems, manuals, and operating procedures, as well as assistance with site selection.

About Dave's Hot Chicken

In a modern-day American dream story, three childhood friends, Chef Dave Kopushyan, Arman Oganesyan and Tommy Rubenyan, scraped together $900 to launch Dave's Hot Chicken in a parking lot, portable fryers and folding tables in tow, in 2017. Dave's Hot Chicken quickly took off, opening an East Hollywood brick-and-mortar restaurant shortly after, with support from Tommy's brother, Gary. In 2019, the team struck a deal with Wetzel's Pretzels co-founder and former CEO, Bill Phelps, and movie producer John Davis to begin franchising the Dave's Hot Chicken concept throughout the U.S. and beyond. The company has sold the rights to more than 1,000 franchise locations in the U.S., Europe, the Middle East, and Canada and will open 70-plus locations this year. Harkening back to an Eater LA blog that helped propel early interest in the brand, the company's mission is to“blow their minds.” Additional brand investors include Billboard Artists, Drake and Usher, former California First Lady Maria Shriver, actor Samuel L. Jackson, and Good Morning America anchor and retired NFL player Michael Strahan.

About Qu

Qu is evolving restaurant POS to create a truly connected restaurant experience for guests and operators at quick service and fast-casual restaurants. Qu's industry-leading, cloud-native Unified Commerce Platform fuses the ordering, operations, and guest engagement functions, delivering the real-time data needed to drive loyal, repeat guests. Based in Rosslyn, VA, Qu is backed by leading restaurant entrepreneurs and investors including Cota Capital, Enlightened Hospitality Investments (EHI), Bobby Cox Companies, and NRD Capital. Visit .

