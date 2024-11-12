Senseonics Holdings, Inc. To Participate In Upcoming Investor Conferences
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) GERMANTOWN, Md., Nov. 12, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Senseonics Holdings, Inc. (NYSE American: SENS), a medical technology company focused on the development and manufacturing of long-term, implantable continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems for people with diabetes, today announced that management will participate in the following investor conferences in November:
Stifel 2024 Healthcare conference
Format: Corporate overview and one-on-one meetings
Date: Tuesday, November 19, 2024
Time: 9:10 am ET
Webcast: Click here
Canaccord Genuity Medtech, Diagnostics, and Digital Health & Services Forum
Format: One-on-one meetings
Date: Thursday, November 21, 2024
Interested parties may access a live and recorded webcast of the presentation on the“Investor Relations” section of the company's website at .
About Senseonics
Senseonics Holdings, Inc. ("Senseonics") is a medical technology company focused on the development and manufacturing of glucose monitoring products designed to transform lives in the global diabetes community with differentiated, long-term implantable glucose management technology. Senseonics' CGM systems Eversense ® 365 and Eversense ® E3 include a small sensor inserted completely under the skin that communicates with a smart transmitter worn over the sensor. The glucose data are automatically sent every 5 minutes to a mobile app on the user's smartphone.
Senseonics Investor Contact
Jeremy Feffer
LifeSci Advisors
...
