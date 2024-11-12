Senseonics Holdings, Inc. To Participate In Upcoming Investor Conferences

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) GERMANTOWN, Md., Nov. 12, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Senseonics Holdings, (NYSE American: SENS), a medical company focused on the development and of long-term, implantable continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems for people with diabetes, today announced that management will participate in the following investor in November:

Stifel 2024 Healthcare

Format: Corporate overview and one-on-one meetings

Date: Tuesday, November 19, 2024

Time: 9:10 am ET

Webcast: Click here

Canaccord Genuity Medtech, Diagnostics, and Digital Health & Services Forum

Format: One-on-one meetings

Date: Thursday, November 21, 2024

Interested parties may access a live and recorded webcast of the presentation on the“Investor Relations” section of the company's website at .

About Senseonics

Senseonics Holdings, Inc. ("Senseonics") is a medical technology company focused on the development and manufacturing of glucose monitoring products designed to transform lives in the global diabetes community with differentiated, long-term implantable glucose management technology. Senseonics' CGM systems Eversense ® 365 and Eversense ® E3 include a small sensor inserted completely under the skin that communicates with a smart transmitter worn over the sensor. The glucose data are automatically sent every 5 minutes to a mobile app on the user's smartphone.

Senseonics Investor Contact

Jeremy Feffer

LifeSci Advisors

...

