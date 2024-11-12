LENZ Therapeutics To Participate In Upcoming Investor Conferences

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) SAN DIEGO, Nov. 12, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LENZ Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: LENZ or“LENZ” or the“Company”), a pre-commercial stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of the first and only aceclidine-based eye drop to improve near vision in people with presbyopia, today announced that company management will participate in the following upcoming investor conferences:

Jefferies London Healthcare (London, UK)

Management will participate in one-on-one meetings from Tuesday, November 19th through Thursday, November 21st, 2024.

Piper Sandler 36 th Annual Healthcare Conference (New York, NY)

Management is scheduled to participate in a fireside chat on Tuesday, December 3rd, 2024 at 3:30pm ET and will participate in one-on-one meetings.

7 th Annual Evercore HealthCONx Conference (Coral Gables, FL)

Management is scheduled to participate in a fireside chat on Wednesday, December 4th, 2024 at 7:30 AM ET and will participate in one-on-one meetings.

Citi 2024 Global Healthcare Conference (Miami, FL)

Management is scheduled to participate in a panel discussion titled,“Eyes Wide Open on Ophthalmology” on Thursday, December 5, 2024 at 1:45 PM ET and will participate in one-on-one meetings.

A live audio webcast of the Piper Sandler Healthcare Conference fireside chat can be accessed here and on the LENZ Therapeutics website at in the Investors & Media section. A replay of the webcast will be available on the Company's website for 12 months following the event.

About LENZ Therapeutics

LENZ Therapeutics is a pre-commercial biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of the first and only aceclidine-based eye drop to improve near vision in patients with presbyopia. LENZ's product candidate LNZ100 is a preservative-free, single-use, once-daily eye drop containing aceclidine. LNZ100 was evaluated in the registration-enabling Phase 3 CLARITY study as a potential therapy for the treatment of presbyopia, a condition impacting an estimated 1.8 billion people globally and 128 million people in the United States. The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has assigned a Prescription Drug User Fee Act (PDUFA) target action date of August 8, 2025 for LNZ100. LENZ is committed to commercializing an ideal pharmaceutical presbyopia solution that enhances vision for“all eyes, all day”. LENZ is headquartered in San Diego, California. For more information, visit: LENZ-Tx.com .

