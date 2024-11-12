Transpire Bio Announces Corporate Office Expansion

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) WESTON, Fla., Nov. 12, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Transpire Bio, an integrated clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing inhaled therapeutics for pulmonary and systemic diseases, today announced that it has signed an agreement to expand the footprint of its global headquarters in South Florida. The expansion is expected to accommodate additional executive leadership and administrative staff and is intended to support the Company's ongoing growth and execution of its business strategy.

“As we continue to advance our pipeline of innovative inhaled therapeutics for pulmonary and systemic diseases with high unmet medical needs, the time is right to expand our headquarter facilities,” said Dr. Xian-Ming Zeng, Chief Executive Officer of Transpire Bio.“The additional space will allow us to grow the organization as necessary to execute our strategy and realize the commercial potential of our pipeline. We are pleased we were able to secure the space needed in South Florida and to continue to grow our presence in this vibrant community.”

About Transpire Bio Inc.

Transpire Bio Inc. is an integrated US-based, clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company headquartered in Weston, Florida. Transpire Bio harnesses its inhaled drug delivery expertise to improve patients' lives by expanding access to important therapies and developing treatments for serious diseases where therapeutic options are significantly lacking. Transpire Bio is developing multiple proprietary inhalation technology platforms, including dry powder inhalers, soft-mist inhalers and metered-dose inhalers. For more information, please visit .

