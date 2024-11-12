CRC-IB Becomes A Fully Partner-Owned Investment Bank, Reinforcing Its Position As An Energy Transition Leader

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) NEW YORK, Nov. 12, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CRC-IB , an independent providing industry-leading services across the transition, today announced it has become a wholly partner-owned company following the successful purchase of equity shares from CohnReznick.

This strategic shift enhances CRC-IB's ability to deliver tailored sustainable finance solutions to a broader clientele and drive impactful growth in the sector, leveraging the firm's 15-year track record of strategic advisory, capital raising, M&A, and project finance innovation.

CRC-IB partners disclosed that the firm's commitment to energy transition stewardship has been further solidified with the achievement of this significant milestone, marking the beginning of a new era of independence and autonomy. The firm remains dedicated to leveraging its deep capital markets and sector technology expertise – hallmarks of the company since its founding – to deliver exceptional service to clients.

The firm's leadership team, with decades of experience in renewable energy and competitive market dynamics, brings a wealth of technical expertise to every client relationship and transaction. As a partner-owned entity, CRC-IB is poised to expand its service offerings, strengthen client relationships, and enhance its global impact in support of advancing the clean energy transition.

Since its inception, CRC-IB has executed more than 340 deals, for a total transaction value of $67B. In 2024 alone, CRC-IB has executed 34 deals and deployed 5.4GW of clean electrons onto the grid, for a total transaction value of $11B.

