UFG Manufacturing's Norvanivel & Pedagogy Furniture Launch 10 New Products In Fall Of 2024

- Caitlin Graver, UFG MarketingDALLAS, TX, UNITED STATES, November 12, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- NorvaNivel | Pedagogy Furniture-UFG Manufacturing, a provider of furnishing solutions to the education and hospitality industries, today announced its 7 NEW products and 3 new product line extensions-specifically addressing the needs of all learners. Based on the company's research-based solutions, these products solve several challenges within the learning space for not only learners but facilitators as well.By bringing research-based, solution-oriented pieces into learning spaces, environments become preventative over reactionary. Furniture designed with an understanding of behavior and communication more effectively meets the needs of a learning ecosystem.NorvaNivel is proud to announce the introduction of the following new products:Bio Table – The Bio Table, by NorvaNivel in partnership with Purposeful Design, is an indoor/outdoor piece that brings nature into learning spaces. It can serve as an aquarium, greenhouse, butterfly exhibit, earthworm hideaway, or compost hub, inviting learners to observe, hypothesize, and connect with new materials and ecosystems.SereniCube – an all-encompassing unit offers a calming, cove-like retreat designed with cognitive diversity in mind. With textures, visuals, and audio integration, it supports the parasympathetic nervous system, making it ideal for all ages.FlipOtt – inspired by Fort Mentality, the FlipOtt is a versatile 3-in-1 piece that serves as an ottoman, scooped seat, or floor rocker-promoting comfort, core stability, and focus in modular learning spaces.KneeOtt – Designed for core stabilization and spinal support, it offers flexible positioning to enhance circulation and comfort based on educational and medical research.Tiny Room – Created by educational experts for learners with visual impairments, Tiny Room enhances sensorimotor development by making object discovery, reverberation, and sound easier to explore.Wall Hoody – The unit serves as an intervention cove, trial area, assessment spot, or smart learning space, offering acoustical and visual regulation with spatial adaptability; a simple way to enhance any learning environment.Bean Table – With a wider curvature for better work access and a broad base for purposeful integration, the ADA-compliant Bean Table elevates task connectivity; bringing equity to the forefront and taking learning spaces where they've never“Bean” before.Conclave 2.0 – Takes learning spaces to the next level, serving as a conversation area, discussion hub, welcoming entry, or comforting corner. With unique patterns, it connects through technology and neuropathways, engaging the mind with symmetry and color. Strategically placed, it offers learners and adults choice and differentiation.Conclave Rocker 30° – Offering a gentle symmetrical movement and all-foam support, bringing both comfort and equity to learning spaces for diverse developmental needs. With an elongated seat and 3+ modes of use, it's ideal for K-12 activities like pair-and-share, independent work, interventions, and Socratic Seminars, fostering curricular engagement.TeMakr Explore – Our favorite learner-centered table just got better. With standard casters for mobility, writable surface, and storage bins, the new TeMakr Explore 6-Seater now offers more cubbies and extra desktop space for additional learners. Available in three height options to fit any space.“The consideration of human-development and knowledge acquisition is pivotal when providing needs-based solutions for educational spaces. Turning to research throughout product developmental processes is essential in providing appropriate pieces which engage learners physically, socio-emotionally, and academically. Recognizing the learning environment as its own ecosystem is an incredible way to design experiential environments. By removing authoritarian principles and uncovering relationships between neuroscience, psychology, development, and pedagogy – educational spaces become whimsical supports learners look forward to encountering.” -Hannah Tejeda, BA M.Ed, Director of Education, NorvaNivel | Pedagogy Furniture | United For Growth Manufacturing.The global school furniture market size was valued at USD 4.09 billion in 2022 and is expected to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.1% from 2023 to 2030 according to Grand View Research.About NorvaNivel | Pedagogy Furniture | UFG ManufacturingNorvaNivel is designed and manufactured in Dallas, Texas with a mission to revolutionize learning environments into inspirational, dynamic, innovative and agile places that enhance opportunity for every learner to reach their potential regardless of physical, emotional, and socio-economic status. We strive to create collaborative, inclusive and tactile environments, transforming spaces into hubs of creativity and discovery.To learn more about NorvaNivel and for additional information, please visit: ourwebsite: .

