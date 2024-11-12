Dartnet Institute Component Patient Safety Organization Certified By AHRQ For Continued Listing Through 2027

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

AURORA, CO, UNITED STATES, November 12, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The Agency for Healthcare Research and Quality (AHRQ) announced that the DARTNet Institute Component Patient Safety Organization (PSO) has been certified for continued listing as a Patient Safety Organization (PSO) through 2027.

“Since our initial listing in 2015, the DARTNet Insitute Component PSO remains committed to helping primary care practices and health systems improve the safety of care they deliver and invite practices to join us in this mission,” says Andrea Wessell, PharmD, Medical Director of the DARTNet Institute Component PSO.

The DARTNet Institute (DI) Component PSO leverages DARTNet's electronic health record reporting expertise with a focus on ambulatory risk modeling and other relevant high risk activities. One illlustrative example is the DI Fall Risk Model. Falls among older patients are a national safety concern; life-threatening falls are on the rise and medical costs from falls are staggering. Most efforts to mitigate fall risk occur after a patient falls and is injured. We created a machine learning model that reliably identifies patients at highest risk of a future fall, allowing practices to intervene before falls occur. Because this safety reporting and improvement work falls under the Patient Safety umbrella, providers and practices benefit from confidentiality and privilege protections.

Because the DARTNet utlizes electronic health record data to search for high risk activities the work requires no time consuming reporing activities of staff and clinicians. The approach creates population based assessments of clinicial activities that may place people at risk. With this approach changes in care patterns can be documented and high performing clinical organizations clearly recognized. Similar the quality approach of“achievable benchmarks” for high quality care, the DARTNet PSO provides“benchmarks” for clinical organizations that provide high quality care with lower risk. These approaches utilize both standard query-based approaches to describing care along with machine learning, high variable approaches to understanding risk. The DARTNet Institute PSO also partners with other organizations providing high variable, complex safety assessments.

Medical uses for artificial intelligence and machine learning are growing in popularity.“DARTNet Institute has combined advanced machine learning with patient safety to create a tool that may help primary care practices identify and intervene, helping their patients prevent devastating falls,” says Dr Wilson Pace, founder and Chief Medical and Technology Officer. This tool is ready today. DARTNet Institute's recognition as a certified PSO makes this tool even more attractive for primary care practices and health systems.

