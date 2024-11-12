Independent Financial Expert Reveals Path To Early Retirement And Financial Freedom

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, November 12, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- "The Investment Revolution: How to Take Control of Your Financial Future" by Francis Gingras Roy is published with Forbes Books, the exclusive business publishing imprint of Forbes. The new book is available today on .In "The Investment Revolution", F.G. Roy, an acclaimed Investment Advisor, writes to anyone ready to control their financial future. With an unbiased, clear-eyed approach, Roy laments the shortcomings of traditional investment advice and offers refreshing guidance on achieving financial independence and retiring early.His book covers such critical topics as:-Common risks to retirement investing.-Understanding ESG investing (Environmental, Social, and Governance).-Overcoming investment bias.-A brief history and explanation of cryptocurrency.-The power of compounding interest.-The importance of a written financial plan.“For most people, financial freedom seems to be an elusive goal. There are so many demands on their finances that they sometimes wonder how they will ever keep up, let alone get ahead,” Roy said.“But financial freedom isn't just about eliminating your financial obligations, it entails having the finances to pay off long-term debt and save for the future while enjoying life today!”"The Investment Revolution" is essential reading for anyone seeking to understand the financial world and take charge of their financial lives.This release is posted on behalf of Forbes Books (operated by Advantage Media Group under license).About the AuthorFrancis Gingras Roy has won several honorable mentions, including participation in the“Circle of Excellence” and the“President's Circle” and made Wealth Professional Canada's Top 50 Advisors list in 2020, 2021, and 2022, as well as being named a 5-Star Advisor in 2021. He was also recognized in the Globe and Mail's 2022 top Canadian wealth management advisors.Francis's mission is to help as many investors as possible achieve and exceed their financial goals. He is an Investment Advisor for high-net-worth individuals, companies, and family estates, co-owner of Diligence Wealth Management, and a real estate investor. His clients include professionals, entrepreneurs, and retirees.About Forbes BooksLaunched in 2016 in partnership with Advantage Media Group, Forbes Books is the exclusive business book publishing imprint of Forbes. Forbes Books offers business and thought leaders an innovative, speed-to-market, fee-based publishing model and a suite of services designed to strategically and tactically support authors and promote their expertise. For more information, visit forbes.Media ContactForbes Books Media Contact: Whitney Rosenfeld, ...

