ERA Environmental To Host 'SDS Authoring Made Simple' Webinar

Details about ERA's SDS on Demand Webinar, December 4th, 2 PM EST

Join the ERA Chemical Team on December 4th, 2 PM EST for a Detailed Breakdown of SDS Authoring Fundamentals and Best Practices

MONTREAL, QUEBEC, CANADA, November 12, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The latest in ERA's series of educational webinars,“SDS Authoring Made Simple: Cutting Costs with an On-Demand Platform” will attendees the essentials of authoring complete Safety Data Sheets (SDS) in as little time as possible. EHS managers, chemists, and anyone who works with new chemicals or blends are invited to join the 90-minute event from anywhere in the world, as ERA's SDS authoring expertise, and their accompanying software, covers most major SDS jurisdictions, including the UN's Globally Harmonized System (GHS) and the EU's Classification, Labelling, and Packaging (CLP) Regulation.

“We are very excited to organize an interactive webinar for our SDS clients and prospective authors,” said Martin Sajedi, ERA's Marketing Team Manager.“We have received a lot of positive feedback on our environmental reporting webinar series, so it is my hope attendees feel the same way after this event.”

Attendees will also get a chance to see ERA's SDS on Demand software in action before considering a commitment to one of their many no-contract options or annual plans. This segment will be particularly interesting to SMEs in search of a reliable and affordable authoring platform that offers flexible, short-term contracts for their irregular SDS authoring needs.

The online event, scheduled for December 4th at 2 PM EST, will be presented by ERA's lead chemist and GHS Regulatory Specialist Mona Ebrahimi and her team of experts. Mona has dedicated the better part of 10 years to helping ERA clients author error-free SDSs and manage their inventories in a fraction of the time it took them to do so manually.

Some of the highlights of the event include:

✅Overview of the 16 sections of an SDS and the different regulatory requirements by jurisdiction (GHS, CLP, WHMIS, etc.)

✅Introduction to SDS features for advanced authors, including private labelling, confidential business information (CBI), and permissible exposure limits (PELs)

✅A demo of ERA's no-contract SDS on Demand software and how it expedites SDS authoring

✅Q&A session with ERA scientists

Tickets are $10 USD for ERA clients and $20 USD for non-clients. Those interested in attending may also choose to sign up for ERA's SDS on Demand-themed giveaway and join the webinar for free, not to mention they will be entered into the draw for one of ten $50 USD Amazon gift cards.

To purchase a ticket or register for the giveaway, visit .

ABOUT ERA

ERA Environmental Management Solutions develops web-based EH&S management software for small, medium, and large manufacturers needing to comply with governmental regulations, monitor their environmental outputs, author and manage Safety Data Sheets, and standardize their Health and Safety procedures to guarantee compliance. Companies across the automotive, aerospace, and paints and coatings industries, to name a few, rely on ERA's all-in-one SaaS for complete coverage of their EH&S needs, from air, water, and waste emissions tracking to federal, provincial, and state reporting. ERA boasts Fortune 100 and Fortune 500 clients while also offering a fair pricing strategy and modular design that have allowed the company to become the market leader for small and medium businesses.

Learn more about ERA's software offering at .

