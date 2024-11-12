British Prime Minister, French President hold talks to reinforce their commitment to supporting Ukraine

(MENAFN) On Monday, British Prime Keir Starmer and French President Emmanuel held talks to reinforce their commitment to supporting Ukraine, as concerns grow over the future of U.S. backing following Donald Trump’s re-election.



In January, shortly after begins his second term, Starmer plans to visit France, where he will attend the Armistice Day ceremonies—making him the first British leader to do so since World War II.



The two leaders are set to focus on Russia’s continued invasion of Ukraine and the humanitarian crisis in Gaza. Trump has been critical of the U.S. aid sent to Ukraine since Russia’s full-scale invasion in 2022, vowing to bring the war to an end, but without clear plans for how to do so.



Both Britain and France have underscored the necessity of ongoing support for Ukraine to ensure Europe’s security. Europe has been the largest contributor of aid to Ukraine, providing 118 billion euros ($126 billion) since the war began, compared to the U.S.'s $85 billion in aid, according to the Kiel Institute for the World Economy.



Looking ahead, Britain and the EU are expected to engage in talks next year on a new security arrangement post-Brexit, which would address defense and energy cooperation, with both sides aiming to take on more responsibility for their security.



While some European leaders have acknowledged that Europe cannot fully replace U.S. military and financial support, especially with resources like F-16 fighter jets and long-range rocket systems, they remain committed to strengthening their role.



During his visit, Starmer will also meet with French Prime Minister Michel Barnier for their first official discussion since Barnier’s appointment in September. Starmer’s office noted that the last British prime minister to attend the French Armistice Day ceremonies was Winston Churchill, hosted by Charles de Gaulle in 1944.

MENAFN12112024000045015687ID1108876310