Avails Medical welcomes Dan Douglas as Vice President of Finance

MENLO PARK, Calif., Nov. 12, 2024

a pioneer in rapid antibiotic susceptibility diagnostic innovations, is pleased to announce the appointment of Dan Douglas as the new Vice President of Finance. Dan joins Avails with a wealth of experience as a dynamic finance leader, bringing extensive expertise in corporate finance, operational strategy, and analytics, honed in fast-paced startup environments.

Dan brings a strong track record in scaling finance teams, delivering executive-level insights, and leading long-term financial planning.

He has held positions in both private and public life science companies including Guardant Health, Slingshot Biosciences, and Deepcell, Inc.



During his tenure at Guardant Health, Dan contributed significantly to building out the finance and accounting functions leading to a successful IPO. Most recently, Dan served as Vice President of Finance for Deepcell, Inc., where he guided the company through critical stages of its financial development.



"We are thrilled to have Dan Douglas join our executive team," said Oren Knopfmacher, CEO of Avails Medical. "His breadth of experience in corporate finance, paired with his deep understanding of scaling teams and driving strategic growth, will be invaluable as we continue to accelerate the commercialization of our diagnostic solutions."

Dan expressed his excitement about joining the company, saying, "I am honored to join Avails Medical at such an exciting time in its growth. The innovative work being done here has the potential to transform infectious disease diagnostics, and I look forward to contributing to the company's financial strategy and helping drive its mission forward."

Dan's appointment comes at an exciting time for Avails Medical as the company continues to expand its impact in the diagnostic space with innovative products designed to enhance patient care. His leadership is expected to help propel the company's financial strategy and contribute to its long-term success.

