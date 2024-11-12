Revive Therapeutics Announces Publication Demonstrating Novel Therapeutic Approach Of Psilocybin In Stroke

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) TORONTO, Nov. 12, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Revive Therapeutics Ltd. (“Revive” or the“Company”) (OTCQB: RVVTF) (CSE: RVV) (FRANKFURT:31R), a specialty life sciences company focused on the research and development of therapeutics for infectious diseases, medical countermeasures and rare disorders, today announced the publication of a scientific article demonstrating the potential of psilocybin as a therapeutic approach in stroke. The publication, entitled,“Neuroprotective effects of psilocybin in a rat model of stroke,” is published in BMC Neuroscience and is available here .

The research and intellectual property were part of the acquisition of assets from PharmaTher Holdings Ltd (CSE: PHRM) (OTCQB: PHRRF) in February 2021. The research study supported the Company's PCT application (PCT/CA2021/050360), titled,“Use of Psilocybin in the Treatment of Neurological Brain Injury and Migraines.” The objective of the research study was to determine the protective effect of psilocybin in cellular and animal models of stroke. In the study, psilocybin reduced brain infarction and improved locomotor behavior in stroke rats; the protective mechanisms involve regulating BDNF expression.

Michael Frank, CEO of Revive, commented:“We have a diverse psilocybin-based pharmaceutical program that has been quietly moving forward with the aim of treating neurological, mental health and substance abuse disorders. The publication of the research study demonstrating psilocybin's therapeutic potential in the treatment of stroke, which is often associated with subsequent depression, validates our strategic initiative to focus on evaluating psilocybin in clinical studies and novel delivery methods, such as our in-development psilocybin oral thin-film and microneedle patch.”

