Calvetti Ferguson Adds New Partner To Grow Accounting Services In Nashville

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) NASHVILLE, Tenn., Nov. 12, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Calvetti Ferguson, a leading national CPA and advisory firm, is excited to announce the addition of Ken Gundersen as a new partner to its Nashville office. With 30 years of experience in audit and advisory services, Ken will be instrumental in driving growth and providing clients with corporate accounting consulting in the Tennessee market.

In his new role, Ken will leverage his experience with clients across industries, including construction, real estate, technology, and manufacturing. His deep understanding of the needs of businesses in Tennessee will be invaluable to clients in the state.

"I'm honored to join Calvetti Ferguson and eager to apply my skills to tackle complex challenges and deliver innovative solutions," says Ken Gundersen, accounting services partner at Calvetti Ferguson. "I'm excited to be part of a team that values integrity, excellence, and client service."

"We are thrilled to welcome Ken to our team," said Cary Luhn, Calvetti Ferguson's accounting services partner in charge. "His extensive experience and strategic mindset will strengthen our position as a leading provider of accounting and advisory services in Nashville. We are confident that his contributions will have a significant impact on our clients' success.”

Calvetti Ferguson's accounting services team has the expertise to guide clients in implementing efficient processes and leveraging technology solutions that align with their specific needs.

About Calvetti Ferguson

Calvetti Ferguson is a nationally recognized CPA and advisory firm serving companies across the United States. The firm provides assurance, tax, advisory, accounting, risk advisory, and technology advisory services to businesses, family offices, and private equity firms.

Media contact:

Emily Martin

VP of Marketing

...

(713) 726-5723