Key trends for this period include greater integration of AI and machine learning, technological advancements, the rise of social and community features, the introduction of hybrid monetization models, and the incorporation of gamified elements in non-gaming apps.



The rising adoption of online and mobile gaming is anticipated to drive the growth of the casino gaming market. Online and mobile gaming involves playing video games over the internet on mobile devices, which allows players to access, compete, and interact with others globally across a variety of genres and platforms, often featuring real-time capabilities and social connectivity. This surge in adoption is driven by widespread internet access, the proliferation of mobile devices, and the increasing demand for interactive and accessible entertainment experiences. Casino gaming is integrated into online and mobile gaming by offering virtual versions of traditional casino games such as slots, poker, and roulette, accessible through internet-connected devices, thus providing casino-style entertainment anytime and anywhere. For example, in May 2023, Uswitch Limited, a UK-based provider of online comparison and switching services, reported that the number of online gamers worldwide reached 3.2 billion in 2022 and is projected to grow to 5.7 billion by 2032. Consequently, the rise in online and mobile gaming is fueling the growth of the casino gaming market.

Leading companies in the online casino game sector are focusing on developing innovative products, such as online social casino platforms, to enhance user engagement, deliver immersive gaming experiences, and utilize social interaction features to boost player retention and market growth. Online social casino platforms are digital environments where users can play casino-style games, such as slots, poker, and roulette, through social networking sites or dedicated applications without real money betting. For instance, in June 2024, Bally's Corporation, a US-based gambling company, collaborated with Ruby Seven Studios Inc., an Indian software company, to launch Bally Play, a free-to-play online social casino game. This platform emphasizes social connectivity with features such as leaderboards, in-game chat, and friend challenges, creating an engaging gaming community. It also includes customizable avatars and virtual currency to enrich the player experience and integrates special events and tournaments for players to compete for rewards and access exclusive promotions.

In April 2024, Softswiss, a Poland-based gambling software development company, acquired Ously Games for an undisclosed sum. This acquisition aims to enhance the capabilities and offerings of both companies in the online social casino sector, leveraging their combined expertise to develop innovative and engaging gaming solutions. Ously Games, based in Germany, specializes in creating social casino games.

Major companies operating in the online social casino market are Tencent Holdings, Caesars Entertainment, Flutter Entertainment, International Game Technology, Aristocrat Leisure, Zynga, Playtika Holdings, Scientific Games, 888 Holdings, Everi Holdings, DoubleU Games Co. Ltd., PlayAGS, Playstudios, Big Fish Games, TCS John Huxley, Ruby Seven Studios, KamaGames, Creatiosoft Solutions, AMATIC Industries and Tap Slots.

By Product: Social Casino Gaming Apps; Social Casino Websites; Virtual Currency Casinos

By Game Type: Slots; Poker; Table Games; Bingo

By Application: Casual Gaming; Social Networking; Digital Entertainment By End User: Individuals; Corporate

