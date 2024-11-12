Lethal Ventures & Heartland Partner To Launch 'Carbon Report'

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

A Fast, Affordable Tool to Empower Small Manufacturers with Essential Carbon Footprint Data

- Carson Morell, Managing Partner - Lethal Ventures

DETROIT, MI, UNITED STATES, November 12, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Heartland Industries , a leading innovator in sustainable materials and technology, is partnering with Lethal Ventures , an emerging industrials-focused NYC venture studio to launch Carbon Report . Much of the sustainability community is focused on big business and has forgotten or is unable to service small businesses. The cost of consultants or sustainability teams does not make sense for many manufacturers, meaning no one is providing carbon footprint information for their products.

Carbon Report is a 5-minute solution to help Tier 2 and Tier 3 manufacturers get a carbon report for the products they make. The platform provides Scope 1, 2, and 3 carbon footprint reporting, allowing manufacturers to provide accurate emissions information when bidding for new contracts or understanding existing products.

“Carbon Report will integrate directly into many of the existing reporting tools used by Brands and OEMs,” says Carson Morell, Managing Partner of Lethal Ventures,“Manufacturers with a Carbon Report will win more business without having an expensive sustainability team.”

From the smallest bolt to a full final assembly, Carbon Report delivers reliable, comprehensive carbon footprint data for every component of your product. By analyzing emissions across your entire process-including warehouse operations, workforce activities, materials, packaging, and logistics-Carbon Report ensures that manufacturers have a full-spectrum view of their environmental impact from start to finish.

About Lethal Ventures

Lethal Ventures is a New York based venture studio dedicated to reindustrialization. They're building practical, high-impact software for the industrial sector. Lethal collaborates closely with industry partners to co-create solutions that tackle widespread challenges, focusing on affordability, scalability, and data-driven insights. Their structured approach ensures explosive go-to-market and a seamless handoff to experienced operators, allowing each venture to thrive within its market.

About Heartland Industries

Heartland Industries is dedicated to revolutionizing the materials science industry with sustainable solutions. By leveraging natural fibers, Heartland helps manufacturers reduce their environmental impact, decrease costs, and enhance the performance of their products. Headquartered in Detroit, Michigan, Heartland is committed to driving the next wave of sustainable innovation in the manufacturing sector.

