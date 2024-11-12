Green CHPTM Unveils Jules Hydrogentm, An End-To-End Solution For The Optimization And Decarbonization Of Hydrogen Production

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

Global Power Conversion Leader DynapowerTM Selected to Provide Advanced DC Power and Storage

DENVER, Nov. 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Green CHP, a and data company that combines advanced combined heat and power systems with real-time data services, announced the launch of Jules HydrogenTM, a groundbreaking solution for clean hydrogen production that brings together end to end systems integration and optimization with a suite of leaders in advanced power electronics, high-temperature thermal storage, Photovoltaic Thermal (PVT) panels, BESS, and state-of-the-art controls into one cohesive system. Designed to optimize various electrolyzer technologies, Jules Hydrogen offers unparalleled scalability and efficiency, dramatically reducing the overall cost of hydrogen production and accelerating the transition to clean energy.

Green CHP also announced today a strategic partnership with Dynapower, whose cutting-edge power solutions play a vital role in making green hydrogen both scalable and efficient. With an array of technologies like IGBT-based buck rectifiers, SCR/thyristor rectifiers, back-to-back DC/DC converters, and voltage source inverter-based systems, Dynapower's solutions provide the flexibility needed to adapt Jules Hydrogen to a variety of production environments, including centralized plants and direct renewable-resource connections.

Hydrogen production is currently dominated by carbon-intensive methods such as steam methane reforming (SMR), which relies on fossil fuels like natural gas emitting significant amounts of CO2-up to 10 kg for every 1 kg of hydrogen produced-making hydrogen production a major contributor to global greenhouse gas emissions.

By integrating thermal and electrical energy through its proprietary approach to Thermal Hydrogen Synthesis (THS), Jules Hydrogen enhances hydrogen production efficiency by up to 20%, supporting existing electrolyzer technologies such as PEM, alkaline, and SOEC. The solution leverages hybrid PVT panels to harness up to four times more energy per acre, reducing energy losses, minimizing electrolysis demand, and maximizing hydrogen yield-all within a low-cost, zero-GHG framework.

"Hydrogen holds immense promise as a clean energy source, but traditional production methods remain carbon-intensive," said Terry Bickham, Chief Engineer at Green CHP. "Most providers address only one component of the process, missing the opportunity to optimize the entire value chain. Jules Hydrogen changes that. By integrating every subsystem and using our renewable-powered Thermal Hydrogen Synthesis (THS) process, we can cut hydrogen production costs and reduce fossil fuel dependence, bringing the true vision of clean hydrogen energy within reach."

For a 100 MW hydrogen production plant, Jules Hydrogen and the THS process could generate an additional $12.3 million in annual revenue, assuming a market hydrogen price of $5 per kilogram. This increased efficiency also results in an annual reduction of approximately 23,000 metric tons of CO2 emissions, based on an offset of 9.3 kg of CO2 per kilogram of green hydrogen produced.

Named after the visionary author Jules Verne, Jules Hydrogen pays homage to his foresight in The Mysterious Island, where he imagined a future powered by hydrogen as "an inexhaustible source of heat and light." This sentiment aligns with Green CHP's mission to support a cleaner, more resilient energy system and represents a milestone in sustainable energy innovation.

"Jules Hydrogen is more than a product; it's a transformative solution that reflects Green CHP's commitment to making green hydrogen production both affordable and scalable," said Emily Norcross, founder, and CEO of Green CHP. "We envision a world that breathes easier: where energy abundance, economic growth, and cleaner air converge to create lasting harmony between environmental sustainability and global prosperity. Jules Hydrogen will help us get there."

About Dynapower

Dynapower, a global leader in power conversion technology, specializes in solutions that facilitate clean energy initiatives across hydrogen production, battery storage, and more. With a product suite renowned for its versatility and reliability, Dynapower plays a critical role in supporting the shift toward renewable energy sources, providing scalable, high-performance solutions that are integral to a sustainable future. For more information visit .

About Green CHP

Green CHP is a renewable energy and data company that combines advanced CHP systems with real-time data services. We help businesses and communities reliant on hot water cut energy costs, meet sustainability targets, and boost performance using AI-driven analytics. Our solar thermal-electric (PVT) panels reduce hot water and electricity costs, decreasing reliance on traditional utilities and giving customers control over their energy. Our solutions integrate with existing infrastructure, transforming energy costs into assets, enhancing profitability, and supporting environmental goals. Learn more at .

"Jules Green Hydrogen," "Jules Hydrogen," "Green CHP," and "Energy EmpoweredTM" are trademarks of Green CHP. "Dynapower" is a trademark of Dynapower Company LLC. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners.

Media Contact:

Name:

Rich Phillips

Email:

[email protected]

Text:



512-680-4305

SOURCE Green CHP

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED