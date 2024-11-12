Jacobs To Continue Supporting One Of California's Largest Water Reuse Projects

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

New equalization basins will regulate flows to advanced water purification facility

Enhances capability to reduce imported water use in drought-stressed region of Los Angeles

Jacobs (NYSE: J ) has been selected by

LA Sanitation and Environment (LASAN)

as the progressive design-build contractor for the Donald C. Tillman Advanced Water Equalization Basins, another critical part of the City of Los Angeles' long-term plans to increase recycled water production by 2035.

The Donald C. Tillman Advanced Water Purification Facility (AWPF), also being delivered by Jacobs , will depend on a constant, stable flow of primary effluent to produce purified water suitable for reuse through groundwater replenishment. The equalization basins, which can hold up to nine and a half million gallons of water, will regulate variable flows to the AWPF and support the optimal function of the facility's advanced water treatment processes – as part of the Los Angeles Groundwater Replenishment (GWR) Project.

"Managing limited water resources is a critical focus for California communities and for Jacobs," said Jacobs Vice President of Design-Build, Operations Management and Facilities Services Greg Fischer . "Our work with LASAN and the Los Angeles Department of Water and Power on the Groundwater Replenishment Project will help to provide a sustainable and resilient local drinking water supply for Angelinos."

Jacobs will deliver the advanced water equalization basins project under a progressive design-build contract, with responsibility for design, permitting, construction, start-up and commissioning, supported by Kiewit as its lead contracting partner. Jacobs is currently supporting design-build contracts estimated at up to $740 million at the Donald C. Tillman site as part of the GWR project – which includes the state-of-the-art AWPF, an educational learning center, electrical upgrades, and the primary equalization tanks.

Across the state of California, Jacobs has been part of some of the state's largest critical infrastructure projects, such as the

Pure Water Project

for Las Virgenes-Triunfo ,

the Alliance for Renewable Clean Hydrogen Energy Systems (ARCHES) to establish a statewide hydrogen hub , Los Angeles World Airports Capital Improvement Program , the award-winning

Los Angeles Federal Courthouse , the Delta Conveyance Project , the

Sixth Street Viaduct Replacement Project

and the

Port of San Francisco Waterfront Resilience Program . Jacobs was named No.1 for the fourth consecutive year by

Engineering News-Record's

global

Top 50 Program Management Firms

list in 2024.

