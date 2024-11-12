Freightcar America, Inc. Reports Third Quarter 2024 Results

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Company delivers 83% year-over-year revenue growth with strong gross margin Raises mid-point of full year Adjusted EBITDA guidance CHICAGO, Nov. 12, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FreightCar America, (NASDAQ: RAIL) (“FreightCar America” or the“Company”), a diversified and supplier of railroad freight cars, railcar parts and components, today reported results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2024. Third Quarter 2024 Highlights

Revenues of $113.3 million on 961 railcar deliveries, compared to revenues of $61.9 million on 503 railcar deliveries in the third quarter of 2023, up 83% and 91% respectively

Gross margin of 14.3% with gross profit of $16.2 million, compared to gross margin of 14.9% with gross profit of $9.2 million in the third quarter of 2023

Net loss of ($107.0) million, or ($3.57) per share and Adjusted net income of $7.3 million, or $0.08 per share, driven by a ($110.0) million non-cash loss on warrant liability due to a significant appreciation in share price

Adjusted EBITDA of $10.9 million, compared to Adjusted EBITDA of $3.5 million in the third quarter of 2023, up 211% Ended the quarter with a backlog of 3,611 units valued at $372 million

“We again demonstrate the power of our disciplined approach to growth and operational excellence. Delivering another solid quarter, that continues the momentum for a record-setting year out of our operating facility. Our team has consistently followed through on our commitments, with robust product shipments and adaptable operating capabilities. This reinforces our ability to meet our customers' needs while improving our gross margins, and further demonstrates the power of our value proposition. We continue to showcase our ability to secure business through innovative solutions, and our ease of doing business which has led to a consistent higher quality of earnings,” commented Nick Randall, President and Chief Executive Officer of FreightCar America. Randall continued,“Our pipeline is invigorated, with consistent demand across a broad range of railcar types. As we head into the fourth quarter, we are well positioned to sustain this momentum through our differentiated offerings and unique market approach. Our commitment to innovation and operational flexibility sets us apart in the industry, ensuring that we deliver long-term value for our customers and shareholders.” Fiscal Year 2024 Outlook The Company has updated its outlook for fiscal year 2024 as follows:

Fiscal 2024 Outlook Year-over-Year

Growth at Midpoint Revenue $560 - $600 million 62.0% Adjusted EBITDA1 $37 - $39 million 89.0% Railcar Deliveries 4,300 – 4,700 Railcars 48.9%



1. The Company does not provide a reconciliation of forward-looking Adjusted EBITDA due to the inherent difficulty in forecasting and quantifying the adjustments that are necessary to calculate such non-GAAP measure without unreasonable effort. Material changes to any one of these items could have a significant effect on future GAAP results.

Mike Riordan, Chief Financial Officer of FreightCar America, commented,“Given our strong order activity and delivery performance year to date, we are narrowing and raising the mid-point of our previously issued full-year EBITDA guidance to between $37 million and $39 million while reaffirming our previously stated revenue and delivery guidance. As we move forward, I am confident in our ability to achieve profitable growth and cash generation across the enterprise with an even stronger financial profile.”

Third Quarter 2024 Conference Call & Webcast Information

About FreightCar America

FreightCar America, headquartered in Chicago, Illinois, is a leading designer, producer and supplier of railroad freight cars, railcar parts and components. We also specialize in railcar repairs, complete railcar rebody services and railcar conversions that repurpose idled rail assets back into revenue service. Since 1901, our customers have trusted us to build quality railcars that are critical to economic growth and instrumental to the North American supply chain. To learn more about FreightCar America, visit .

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains statements relating to our expected financial performance, financial condition, and/or future business prospects, events and/or plans that are“forward-looking statements” as defined under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements represent our estimates and assumptions only as of the date of this press release. Our actual results may differ materially from the results described in or anticipated by our forward-looking statements due to certain risks and uncertainties. These risks and uncertainties relate to, among other things, the cyclical nature of our business; adverse geopolitical, economic and market conditions, including inflation; material disruption in the movement of rail traffic for deliveries; fluctuating costs of raw materials including steel and aluminum; future changes in U.S. tax laws and regulations or interpretations thereof; delays in the delivery of raw materials; our ability to maintain relationships with our suppliers of railcar components; our reliance upon a small number of customers that represent a large percentage of our sales; the variable purchase patterns of our customers and the timing of completion, delivery and customer acceptance of orders; the highly competitive nature of our industry; the risk of lack of acceptance of our new railcar offerings, and other competitive factors. The factors listed above are not exhaustive. New factors emerge from time to time that may cause our business not to develop as we expect, and it is not possible for us to predict all of them. We expressly disclaim any duty to provide updates to any forward-looking statements made in this press release, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

This press release includes measures not derived in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles (“GAAP”), such as EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted net income (loss) and Adjusted EPS. These non-GAAP measures should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for any measure derived in accordance with GAAP and may also be inconsistent with similar measures presented by other companies. Reconciliations of these measures to the applicable most closely comparable GAAP measures, and reasons for the Company's use of these measures, are presented in the attached pages.



FreightCar America, Inc.

Consolidated Balance Sheets

(In thousands, except for share data) September 30,

2024 December 31,

2023 Assets Current assets Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash equivalents $ 44,830 $ 40,560 Accounts receivable, net of allowance for credit losses of $74 and $18 respectively 24,319 6,408 VAT receivable 2,489 2,926 Inventories, net 84,812 125,022 Assets held for sale 629 - Related party asset 936 638 Prepaid expenses 10,100 4,867 Total current assets 168,115 180,421 Property, plant and equipment, net 30,461 31,258 Railcars available for lease, net - 2,842 Right of use asset operating lease 2,514 2,826 Right of use asset finance lease 43,823 40,277 Other long-term assets 1,036 1,835 Total assets $ 245,949 $ 259,459 Liabilities, Mezzanine Equity and Stockholders' Deficit Current liabilities Accounts and contractual payables $ 74,355 $ 84,417 Related party accounts payable 2,493 2,478 Accrued payroll and other employee costs 7,447 5,738 Accrued warranty 1,493 1,602 Customer deposits 8,865 - Current portion of long-term debt - 29,415 Other current liabilities 10,196 13,711 Total current liabilities 104,849 137,361 Warrant liability 162,382 36,801 Accrued pension costs 1,226 1,046 Lease liability operating lease, long-term 2,778 3,164 Lease liability finance lease, long-term 45,482 41,273 Other long-term liabilities 1,660 2,562 Total liabilities 318,377 222,207 Commitments and contingencies Mezzanine equity Series C Preferred stock, $0.01 par value, 85,412 shares authorized, 85,412 shares issued and outstanding at each of September 30, 2024 and December 31, 2023, respectively. Liquidation value $108,388 and $95,048 at September 30, 2024 and December 31, 2023, respectively. 83,889 83,458 Stockholders' deficit Preferred stock, $0.01 par value, 2,500,000 shares authorized (100,000 shares each

designated as Series A voting and Series B non-voting, 0 shares issued and outstanding

at September 30, 2024 and December 31, 2023) - - Common stock, $0.01 par value, 50,000,000 shares authorized, 18,884,838 and 17,903,437

shares issued and outstanding at September 30, 2024 and December 31, 2023, respectively 220 210 Additional paid-in capital 97,098 94,067 Accumulated other comprehensive income 84 2,365 Accumulated deficit (253,719 ) (142,848 ) Total stockholders' deficit (156,317 ) (46,206 ) Total liabilities, mezzanine equity and stockholders' deficit $ 245,949 $ 259,459





FreightCar America, Inc.

Consolidated Statements of Operations

(In thousands, except for share and per share data) Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended September 30, September 30, 2024 2023 2024 2023 Revenues $ 113,255 $ 61,894 $ 421,729 $ 231,489 Cost of sales 97,059 52,669 375,700 201,824 Gross profit 16,196 9,225 46,029 29,665 Selling, general and administrative expenses 7,538 7,511 23,541 19,750 Gain on sale of railcars available for lease - - - (622 ) Loss on pension settlement - 313 313 Litigation settlement - - (3,214 ) - Operating income 8,658 1,401 25,702 10,224 Interest expense (1,577 ) (2,037 ) (5,815 ) (12,988 ) (Loss) gain on change in fair market value of Warrant liability (110,040 ) 4,273 (125,581 ) (1,869 ) Loss on extinguishment of debt - - - (14,880 ) Other expense (680 ) (228 ) (1,419 ) (333 ) (Loss) income before income taxes (103,639 ) 3,409 (107,113 ) (19,846 ) Income tax provision 3,407 216 3,327 887 Net (loss) income $ (107,046 ) $ 3,193 $ (110,440 ) $ (20,733 ) Net loss per common share – basic $ (3.57 ) $ (0.03 ) $ (4.07 ) $ (0.94 ) Net loss per common share – diluted $ (3.57 ) $ (0.03 ) $ (4.07 ) $ (0.94 ) Weighted average common shares outstanding – basic 31,353,997 29,543,963 30,519,545 28,064,410 Weighted average common shares outstanding – diluted 31,353,997 29,543,963 30,519,545 28,064,410





FreightCar America, Inc.

Segment Data

(In thousands) Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended September 30, September 30, 2024 2023 2024 2023 Revenues: Manufacturing $ 109,080 $ 58,554 $ 407,336 $ 221,877 Corporate and Other 4,175 3,340 14,393 9,612 Consolidated revenues $ 113,255 $ 61,894 $ 421,729 $ 231,489 Operating income (loss): Manufacturing $ 13,823 $ 7,378 $ 40,816 $ 24,775 Corporate and Other (5,165 ) (5,977 ) (15,114 ) (14,551 ) Consolidated operating income $ 8,658 $ 1,401 $ 25,702 $ 10,224





FreightCar America, Inc.

Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows

(In thousands) Nine Months Ended September 30, 2024 2023 Cash flows from operating activities Net loss $ (110,440 ) $ (20,733 ) Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash flows provided by (used in) operating activities: Depreciation and amortization 4,252 3,189 Non-cash lease expense on right-of-use assets 2,226 1,873 Loss on change in fair market value for Warrant liability 125,581 1,869 Loss on pension settlement - 313 Stock-based compensation recognized 2,330 524 Non-cash interest expense 3,638 8,980 Loss on extinguishment of debt - 14,880 Other non-cash items, net (1,589 ) (435 ) Changes in operating assets and liabilities: Accounts receivable (17,911 ) (1,126 ) VAT receivable 465 2,320 Inventories 40,859 (57,213 ) Accounts and contractual payables (8,300 ) 2,739 Income taxes payable, net (2,179 ) (1,490 ) Lease liability (2,802 ) (2,779 ) Customer deposits 8,865 19,644 Other assets and liabilities (5,948 ) 1,035 Net cash flows provided by (used in) operating activities 39,047 (26,410 ) Cash flows from investing activities Purchase of property, plant and equipment (3,731 ) (8,971 ) Proceeds from sale of railcars available for lease, net of selling costs - 8,356 Net cash flows used in investing activities (3,731 ) (615 ) Cash flows from financing activities Proceeds from issuance of preferred shares, net of issuance costs - 13,254 Deferred financing costs - (300 ) Borrowings on revolving line of credit 26,595 115,172 Repayments on revolving line of credit (56,010 ) (123,062 ) Employee stock settlement (40 ) (106 ) Payment for stock appreciation rights exercised - (6 ) Financing lease payments (1,591 ) (460 ) Net cash flows (used in) provided by financing activities (31,046 ) 4,492 Net increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents 4,270 (22,533 ) Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash equivalents at beginning of period 40,560 37,912 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash equivalents at end of period $ 44,830 $ 15,379 Supplemental cash flow information Interest paid $ 2,177 $ 3,961 Income taxes paid $ 5,061 $ 1,857 Non-cash transactions Change in unpaid construction in process $ (226 ) $ 51 Accrued PIK interest paid through issuance of PIK Note $ - $ 3,161 Issuance of preferred shares in exchange of term loan $ - $ 72,688 Issuance of warrants $ - $ 3,014 Issuance of equity fee $ - $ 685





Non-GAAP Financial Measures FreightCar America, Inc.

Reconciliation of (Loss) income before taxes to EBITDA ( 1) and Adjusted EBITDA (2)

(In thousands)

(Unaudited) Three Months Ended

September 30, Nine Months Ended

September 30, 2024 2023 2024 2023 (Loss) income before income taxes $ (103,639 ) $ 3,409 $ (107,113 ) $ (19,846 ) Depreciation & Amortization 1,442 1,085 4,252 3,189 Interest Expense, net 1,577 2,037 5,815 12,988 EBITDA (100,620 ) 6,531 (97,046 ) (3,669 ) Change in Fair Value of Warrant (a) 110,040 (4,273 ) 125,581 1,869 Loss on Debt Extinguishment (b) - - - 14,880 Loss on Pension Settlement (c) - 313 - 313 Litigation Settlement (d) - - (3,214 ) - Gain on Sale of Railcars Available for Lease (e) - - - (622 ) Stock Based Compensation 804 715 2,330 524 Other, net 680 228 1,419 333 Adjusted EBITDA $ 10,904 $ 3,514 $ 29,070 $ 13,628





(1) EBITDA represents earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization. We believe EBITDA is useful to investors in evaluating our operating performance compared to that of other companies in our industry. In addition, our management uses EBITDA to evaluate our operating performance. The calculation of EBITDA eliminates the effects of financing, income taxes and the accounting effects of capital spending. These items may vary for different companies for reasons unrelated to the overall performance of the company's business. EBITDA is not a financial measure presented in accordance with U.S. GAAP. Accordingly, when analyzing our operating performance, investors should not consider EBITDA in isolation or as a substitute for net income, cash flows from operating activities or other statements of operations or statements of cash flow data prepared in accordance with U.S. GAAP. Our calculation of EBITDA is not necessarily comparable to that of other similar titled measures reported by other companies. (2) Adjusted EBITDA represents EBITDA before the following charges: (a) This adjustment removes the non-cash expense (income) associated with the change in fair market value of the Company's warrant liability. (b) During the second quarter of 2023, the Company recorded a non-cash loss on debt extinguishment of its term loan. (c) During the third quarter of 2023, the Company recorded a non-cash loss on pension settlement. (d) During the second quarter of 2024, the Company recorded a litigation settlement related to a dispute with a former lessee of our railcars. (e) During the second quarter of 2023, the Company recorded a gain on sale of railcars available for lease related to its leased railcar fleet. We believe that Adjusted EBITDA is useful to investors evaluating our operating performance compared to that of other companies in our industry because it eliminates the impact of certain non-cash charges and other special items that affect the comparability of results in past quarters. Adjusted EBITDA is not a financial measure presented in accordance with U.S. GAAP. Accordingly, when analyzing our operating performance, investors should not consider Adjusted EBITDA in isolation or as a substitute for net income, cash flows from operating activities or other statements of operations or statements of cash flow data prepared in accordance with U.S. GAAP. Our calculation of Adjusted EBITDA is not necessarily comparable to that of other similarly titled measures reported by other companies.





FreightCar America, Inc.

Reconciliation of Net (loss) income and Adjusted net income (loss) ( 1)

(Unaudited) Three Months Ended

September 30, Nine Months Ended

September 30, 2024 2023 2024 2023 Net (loss) income $ (107,046 ) $ 3,193 $ (110,440 ) $ (20,733 ) Change in Fair Value of Warrant (a) 110,040 (4,273 ) 125,581 1,869 Loss on Debt Extinguishment (b) - - - 14,880 Loss on Pension Settlement (c) - 313 - 313 Impairment Recovery on Leased Railcars (d) - - (3,214 ) - Gain on Sale of Railcars Available for Lease (e) - - - (622 ) Stock Based Compensation 804 715 2,330 524 Other, net 680 228 1,419 333 Total non-GAAP adjustments 111,524 (3,017 ) 126,116 17,297 Income tax impact on non-GAAP adjustments (f) 2,797 588 906 686 Adjusted net income (loss) $ 7,275 $ 764 $ 16,582 $ (2,750 )





(1) Adjusted net income (loss) represents net (loss) income before the following charges: a) This adjustment removes the non-cash expense (income) associated with the change in fair market value of the Company's warrant liability. b) During the second quarter of 2023, the Company recorded a non-cash loss on debt extinguishment of its term loan. c) During the third quarter of 2023, the Company recorded a non-cash loss on pension settlement. d) During the second quarter of 2024, the Company recorded a litigation settlement related to a dispute with a former lessee of our railcars. e) During the second quarter of 2023, the Company recorded a gain on sale of railcars available for lease related to its leased railcar fleet. f) Income tax impact on non-GAAP adjustments represents the tax impact of the presented adjustments on the Company's income tax provision calculation. We believe that Adjusted net income (loss) is useful to investors evaluating our operating performance compared to that of other companies in our industry because it eliminates the impact of certain non-cash charges and other special items that affect the comparability of results in past quarters. Adjusted net income (loss) is not a financial measure presented in accordance with U.S. GAAP. Accordingly, when analyzing our operating performance, investors should not consider Adjusted net income (loss) in isolation or as a substitute for net income, cash flows from operating activities or other statements of operations or statements of cash flow data prepared in accordance with U.S. GAAP. Our calculation of Adjusted net income (loss) is not necessarily comparable to that of other similarly titled measures reported by other companies.





FreightCar America, Inc.

Reconciliation of EPS and Adjusted EPS ( 1)

(Unaudited) Three Months Ended

September 30, Nine Months Ended

September 30, 2024 2023 2024 2023 EPS $ (3.57 ) $ (0.03 ) $ (4.07 ) $ (0.94 ) Change in Fair Value of Warrant (a) $ 3.51 $ (0.15 ) $ 4.11 $ 0.07 Loss on Debt Extinguishment (b) - - - 0.53 Loss on Pension Settlement (c) - 0.01 - 0.01 Litigation Settlement (d) - - (0.11 ) - Gain on Sale of Railcars Available for Lease (e) - - - (0.02 ) Stock Based Compensation 0.03 0.02 0.08 0.02 Other, net 0.02 0.01 0.05 0.01 Total non-GAAP adjustments pre-tax per-share 3.56 (0.11 ) 4.13 0.62 Income tax impact on non-GAAP adjustments per share (f) 0.09 0.02 0.03 0.02 Adjusted EPS $ 0.08 $ (0.12 ) $ 0.09 $ (0.30 )





(1) Adjusted EPS represents basic and diluted EPS before the following charges: a) This adjustment removes the non-cash expense (income) associated with the change in fair market value of the Company's warrant liability. b) During the second quarter of 2023, the Company recorded a non-cash loss on debt extinguishment of its term loan. c) During the third quarter of 2023, the Company recorded a non-cash loss on pension settlement. d) During the second quarter of 2024, the Company recorded a litigation settlement related to a dispute with a former lessee of our railcars. e) During the second quarter of 2023, the Company recorded a gain on sale of railcars available for lease related to its leased railcar fleet. f) Income tax impact on non-GAAP adjustments per share represents the tax impact of the presented adjustments on the Company's income tax provision calculation. We believe that Adjusted EPS is useful to investors evaluating our operating performance compared to that of other companies in our industry because it eliminates the impact of certain non-cash charges and other special items that affect the comparability of results in past quarters. Adjusted EPS is not a financial measure presented in accordance with U.S. GAAP. Accordingly, when analyzing our operating performance, investors should not consider Adjusted EPS in isolation or as a substitute for net income, or other statements of operations or statements of cash flow data prepared in accordance with U.S. GAAP. Our calculation of Adjusted EPS is not necessarily comparable to that of other similarly titled measures reported by other companies.



