Papa Johns And Aviation American Gin Are Spicing Up The Cocktail Scene With The ‘Cini Tini’

EDMONTON, Alberta, Nov. 12, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Papa Johns Canada teams up with American Gin to shake up National Happy Hour Day – unveiling a pepperoncini gin martini – the 'Cini Tini.

The 'Cini Tini is more than just a cocktail – it's a curated experience that captures the essence of both Papa Johns and Aviation American Gin. Set to spice up a cozy fall night by combining the tangy kick of Papa Johns iconic pepperoncini with the smooth and botanical notes of Aviation American Gin.

“The pepperoncini is an iconic element of our menu and in our pizza boxes, and we're always challenging ourselves by innovating to deliver unique flavour experiences for our customers. We turned things up a notch to give them an unexpected but delicious moment with the 'Cini Tini,” said Scott Uehlein, Vice President of Culinary at Papa Johns.“The flavour combination of the pepper elements and the botanical blend of Aviation American Gin is just what we all need for a refreshing, yet spicy martini.”

While the 'Cini Tini isn't currently available for purchase in restaurants, it can easily be made in the comfort of your home. To make the 'Cini Tini, simply follow the below recipe:



Step 1: Treat yourself to your favourite Papa Johns pizza

(hint: order extra pepperoncini for maximum vibes)

Step 2: Chill that glass

Step 3: To your shaker add 15mL pepperoncini brine and 45mL ounces Aviation American Gin

Step 4: Fill with ice and shake it

Step 5: Strain and pour into a chilled glass Step 6: Garnish your 'Cini Tini with your Papa Johns pepperoncini

Visit papajohns.ca to order your favourite Papa Johns pizza and don't forget to add extra pepperoncini to spice up your pizza night. Follow Papa Johns Canada on social on Instagram, Facebook , TikTok , and X (formerly Twitter). Follow @AviationGin on Instagram, Twitter, and Facebook for real time updates.

Aviation American Gin [42% Alc/Vol. Imported by Diageo, New York, NY] reminds you to drink responsibly.

About Papa Johns

Papa John's International, Inc. (NASDAQ: PZZA) (“Papa Johns”) opened its doors in 1984 with one goal in mind: BETTER INGREDIENTS. BETTER PIZZA. ® Papa Johns believes that using high-quality ingredients leads to superior quality pizzas. Its original dough is made of only six ingredients and is fresh, never frozen. Papa Johns tops its pizzas with real cheese made from mozzarella, pizza sauce made with vine-ripened tomatoes that go from vine to can in the same day, and meat-free of fillers. It was the first national pizza delivery chain to announce the removal of artificial flavors and synthetic colors from its entire food menu. Papa Johns is co-headquartered in Atlanta, Ga. and Louisville, Ky. and is the world's third-largest pizza delivery company with more than 5,900 restaurants in approximately 50 countries and territories. For more information about the Company or to order pizza online, visit or download the Papa Johns mobile app for iOS or Android.

About Aviation American Gin

Aviation American Gin is one of the world's highest rated gins and helped establish a new style of American gin. Crafted with a blend of botanicals delivering an approachable and balanced flavour profile, Aviation American Gin is a versatile spirit, perfect for any cocktail occasion. Created by a unique bartender / distiller partnership and now co-owned by actor and entrepreneur Ryan Reynolds, Aviation American Gin operates a distillery, packaging facility and visitor experience in Portland, OR.

