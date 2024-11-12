(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, Nov. 12, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Manufacture of Soap and Cleaning Products, Wax and Polishes in South Africa" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report on the manufacture of soap, cleaning products, wax and polishes in South Africa includes information on personal and homecare products as well as industrial products, key trends, notable players, trade and influencing factors such as economic conditions, technology, research and development and competitive issues.

There are profiles of 45 companies including major international companies such as Unilever, Reckitt Benckiser and Procter & Gamble, major local players such as Tiger Consumer Products and Libstar, and industrial cleaning manufacturers such as ChemCape, Dynachem and Kemklean.

Introduction



South Africa's cleaning industry has been growing due to urbanisation, a growing population, changing consumer preferences, and heightened awareness of good hygiene practices.

For home use, laundry care is the largest product category, followed by household cleaners and dishwashing detergents. Revenue increased substantially in 2023.

The industry is affected by customers' affordability issues due to the poor economy. A significant number of South African shoppers buy private brands, and private labels are gaining market share on major brands.

Market Trends



Demand for affordable effective products.

Demand for multi-purpose, value-added products.

More consumers are switching to house brands. Rising demand for natural/eco-friendly products and packaging.

Market Opportunities



Population growth, urbanisation and the growing middle-class will continue to drive demand for household and personal care products.

Sustained demand for industrial cleaning and sanitising solutions. The development of natural, eco-friendly products.

Market Challenges



Economic volatility.

Manufacturers using chemicals that are harmful to health and the environment.

Power cuts. Some raw materials, including palm oil, are imported.

Market Outlook



Pressure on disposable income is likely to intensify, pushing consumers to look for affordable alternatives.

Although still small, the organic segment has created opportunities for small, local manufacturers to enter the market.

Population growth, urbanisation, a growing middle class, and an increasing number of women working are driving growth for convenient and less time-consuming laundry options.

The detergents segment is also being driven by growing hygiene consciousness.

Liquid detergent sales are expected to increase in the next five years, driven by their ease of use and convenience. Home and laundry care, and industrial cleaning, are expected to record steady growth.

COMPANY PROFILES



Acorn Pharmaceuticals (Pty) Ltd

Albion Chemical Company (Pty) Ltd

Amka Products (Pty) Ltd

Beiersdorf Consumer Products (Pty) Ltd

Beige Holdings Ltd

Bliss Brands (Pty) Ltd

Cansa (Pty) Ltd

Chemcape (Pty) Ltd

Chemetall (Pty) Ltd

Chemical Convertors (Pty) Ltd

Chemical Logistics Industrial Speciality Chemicals Cc

Chemkhowa (Pty) Ltd

Colgate-Palmolive (Pty) Ltd

Diversey South Africa (Pty) Ltd

Duma Chemicals (Pty) Ltd

Dynachem (Pty) Ltd

Ebinter Trading And Projects (Pty) Ltd

Ecolab (Pty) Ltd

Ecozyme Enzymes (Pty) Ltd

Henkel South Africa (Pty) Ltd

Hychem (Pty) Ltd

Industroclean (Pty) Ltd

Johnson And Johnson (Pty) Ltd

Kemklean (Pty) Ltd

Kimberly-Clark Of South Africa (Pty) Ltd

Libstar Operations (Pty) Ltd

Lion Match Products (Pty) Ltd

Manchem (Pty) Ltd

Medichem (Pty) Ltd

Optimusbio (Pty) Ltd

P and G South African Trading (Pty) Ltd

Prime Cleaning Suppliers (Pty) Ltd

Reckitt Benckiser South Africa (Pty) Ltd

Reinol-Janek Chemicals (Pty) Ltd

Ritch Chem CC

S A F I C (Pty) Ltd

S C Johnson And Son Of South Africa (Pty) Ltd

Sasol South Africa Ltd

Scent Pac (Pty) Ltd

Shield Chemicals (Pty) Ltd

Soap Factory CC (The)

Spectank (Pty) Ltd

Tiger Consumer Brands Ltd

TRT Manufacturing (Pty) Ltd Unilever South Africa (Pty) Ltd

Key Topics Covered:

1. INTRODUCTION

2. DESCRIPTION OF THE INDUSTRY

2.1. Industry Value Chain

2.2. Geographic Position

2.3. Size of the Industry

3. LOCAL

3.1. State of the Industry

3.2. Key Trends

3.3. Notable Players

3.4. Trade

3.5. Corporate Actions

3.6. Regulations

3.7. Enterprise Development and Social Development

4. AFRICA

5. INTERNATIONAL

6. INFLUENCING FACTORS

6.1. Economic Environment

6.2. Labour

6.3. Environmental Issues

6.4. Technology, R&D, Innovation

7. COMPETITIVE ENVIRONMENT

7.1. Competition

7.2. Ownership Structure of the Industry

7.3. Barriers to Entry

8. INDUSTRY SUMMARY

9. OUTLOOK

10. INDUSTRY ASSOCIATIONS

For more information about this report visit

About is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

CONTACT: CONTACT: Laura Wood,Senior Press Manager ... For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./ CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900