This report on the manufacture of soap, cleaning products, wax and polishes in South Africa includes information on personal and homecare products as well as industrial products, key trends, notable players, trade and influencing factors such as economic conditions, technology, research and development and competitive issues.
There are profiles of 45 companies including major international companies such as Unilever, Reckitt Benckiser and Procter & Gamble, major local players such as Tiger Consumer Products and Libstar, and industrial cleaning manufacturers such as ChemCape, Dynachem and Kemklean.
Introduction
South Africa's cleaning industry has been growing due to urbanisation, a growing population, changing consumer preferences, and heightened awareness of good hygiene practices. For home use, laundry care is the largest product category, followed by household cleaners and dishwashing detergents. Revenue increased substantially in 2023. The industry is affected by customers' affordability issues due to the poor economy. A significant number of South African shoppers buy private brands, and private labels are gaining market share on major brands.
Market Trends
Demand for affordable effective products. Demand for multi-purpose, value-added products. More consumers are switching to house brands. Rising demand for natural/eco-friendly products and packaging.
Market Opportunities
Population growth, urbanisation and the growing middle-class will continue to drive demand for household and personal care products. Sustained demand for industrial cleaning and sanitising solutions. The development of natural, eco-friendly products.
Market Challenges
Economic volatility. Manufacturers using chemicals that are harmful to health and the environment. Power cuts. Some raw materials, including palm oil, are imported.
Market Outlook
Pressure on disposable income is likely to intensify, pushing consumers to look for affordable alternatives. Although still small, the organic segment has created opportunities for small, local manufacturers to enter the market. Population growth, urbanisation, a growing middle class, and an increasing number of women working are driving growth for convenient and less time-consuming laundry options. The detergents segment is also being driven by growing hygiene consciousness. Liquid detergent sales are expected to increase in the next five years, driven by their ease of use and convenience. Home and laundry care, and industrial cleaning, are expected to record steady growth.
COMPANY PROFILES
Acorn Pharmaceuticals (Pty) Ltd Albion Chemical Company (Pty) Ltd Amka Products (Pty) Ltd Beiersdorf Consumer Products (Pty) Ltd Beige Holdings Ltd Bliss Brands (Pty) Ltd Cansa (Pty) Ltd Chemcape (Pty) Ltd Chemetall (Pty) Ltd Chemical Convertors (Pty) Ltd Chemical Logistics Industrial Speciality Chemicals Cc Chemkhowa (Pty) Ltd Colgate-Palmolive (Pty) Ltd Diversey South Africa (Pty) Ltd Duma Chemicals (Pty) Ltd Dynachem (Pty) Ltd Ebinter Trading And Projects (Pty) Ltd Ecolab (Pty) Ltd Ecozyme Enzymes (Pty) Ltd Henkel South Africa (Pty) Ltd Hychem (Pty) Ltd Industroclean (Pty) Ltd Johnson And Johnson (Pty) Ltd Kemklean (Pty) Ltd Kimberly-Clark Of South Africa (Pty) Ltd Libstar Operations (Pty) Ltd Lion Match Products (Pty) Ltd Manchem (Pty) Ltd Medichem (Pty) Ltd Optimusbio (Pty) Ltd P and G South African Trading (Pty) Ltd Prime Cleaning Suppliers (Pty) Ltd Reckitt Benckiser South Africa (Pty) Ltd Reinol-Janek Chemicals (Pty) Ltd Ritch Chem CC S A F I C (Pty) Ltd S C Johnson And Son Of South Africa (Pty) Ltd Sasol South Africa Ltd Scent Pac (Pty) Ltd Shield Chemicals (Pty) Ltd Soap Factory CC (The) Spectank (Pty) Ltd Tiger Consumer Brands Ltd TRT Manufacturing (Pty) Ltd Unilever South Africa (Pty) Ltd
Key Topics Covered:
1. INTRODUCTION
2. DESCRIPTION OF THE INDUSTRY
2.1. Industry Value Chain
2.2. Geographic Position
2.3. Size of the Industry
3. LOCAL
3.1. State of the Industry
3.2. Key Trends
3.3. Notable Players
3.4. Trade
3.5. Corporate Actions
3.6. Regulations
3.7. Enterprise Development and Social Development
4. AFRICA
5. INTERNATIONAL
6. INFLUENCING FACTORS
6.1. Economic Environment
6.2. Labour
6.3. Environmental Issues
6.4. Technology, R&D, Innovation
7. COMPETITIVE ENVIRONMENT
7.1. Competition
7.2. Ownership Structure of the Industry
7.3. Barriers to Entry
8. INDUSTRY SUMMARY
9. OUTLOOK
10. INDUSTRY ASSOCIATIONS
