SALT LAKE CITY, Nov. 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- USANA Sciences, Inc., a global leader in nutrition, was recently awarded of the Year for the third consecutive year by the Utah Manufacturers Association in the "mega-sized (500+ employees) companies" category.

USANA Named Top Manufacturer in Utah for Third Time

"Our manufacturing capabilities are one of our biggest differentiators as a company," said Jim Brown, CEO and president of USANA. "Our ability to manufacture the majority of our products in-house while maintaining extremely high Good Manufacturing Practices (GMP) standards is a major selling point for our distributors, and a reason why we are trusted by more Olympic and professional athletes than any other health and wellness company."



The Utah Manufacturers Association

(UMA) is the premier champion of manufacturing in Utah. UMA has been Utah's "voice of industry" for 112 years. Its mission to connect and strengthen all of Utah's manufacturers has helped save businesses millions of dollars and streamlined governmental processes.



"USANA has a mission to manufacture high-quality products, and because we take pride in our manufacturing practices, we create products people trust," said Walter Noot, USANA's chief operating officer. "We are one of the few companies to manufacture almost 70% of our products in our state-of-the-art, FDA-registered facility (excluding Mainland China), something I am truly proud of. USANA is committed to excellence-and being named manufacturer of the year for a third year in a row proves that."

USANA manufactures its supplements, foods, powders, and select skincare products on-site. The most impressive machines on USANA's nutritional supplement manufacturing line are the high-speed tablet presses. Two of these seven presses can produce anywhere from 60,000 to 500,000 tablets per hour, all while checking for specific quality attributes. Each machine is equipped to customize or change the size and shape of each supplement.



USANA is an FDA-registered facility and is GMP certified by USP and NSF. Multiple USANA products have also been certified by third-party assessor ConsumerLab over the years.



About USANA

USANA (NYSE:USNA ) prides itself on providing consumers with quality nutritional and lifestyle products. From its award-winning supplements to its innovative Celavive skincare and Active Nutrition lines, USANA has proven for over 30 years why it's a company you can trust. How about giving us a try? Shop at USANA

