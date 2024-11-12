عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Eika Boligkreditt AS: Report For The Third Quarter 2024


11/12/2024 7:31:47 AM

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Please find enclosed Eika Boligkreditt AS' interim
report for the third quarter 2024.

The report is also available on

Attachment

  • Eika Boligkreditt AS - Report 3Q 2024

MENAFN12112024004107003653ID1108876148


GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search