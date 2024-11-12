Coconut Milk Powder Market To Cross $4.7 Bn By 2032, Says Global Market Insights Inc.

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Major coconut milk powder participants include THE WHITEWAVE FOODS COMPANY, Cocomi Bio Organic, THE COCONUT COMPANY, Nestlé S.A, Ekowarehouse Ltd., Specialty Food Association, Inc., Fiesta Ingredients Australia Pty Ltd, Pulau Sambu, Singapore Pte Ltd., Renuka Foods, AYAM SARL, BareOrganics, Natural Sourcing

Selbyville, Delaware, Nov. 12, 2024



The coconut milk powder market valuation is predicted to reach USD 4.7 billion by 2032, reported in a research analysis by Global Market Insights

As more consumers seek alternatives to traditional dairy products due to lactose intolerance, dietary restrictions, or lifestyle choices, coconut milk powder offers a versatile and flavorful option.

Also, the growing consumer preference for plant-based alternatives aligns with health and sustainability trends, further boosting coconut milk powder's appeal. This shift in consumer behavior enhances its market presence and fosters innovation in product formulations and applications.

Request for a sample of this research report

The overall coconut milk powder market is segregated based on form, nature, application, distribution channel, and region.

The coconut milk powder market from conventional segment will grow at a 7.2% CAGR through 2032, due to its widespread availability and cost-effectiveness. Conventional coconut milk powder is more accessible to both manufacturers and consumers compared to organic options, making it a preferred choice in large-scale food processing and culinary applications. Its extensive use in packaged foods, beverages, and bakery products further drives demand. With a well-established production and supply chain, the conventional segment maintains a dominant position in the coconut milk powder industry.

The food and beverages segment will establish a 7.2% CAGR from 2024-2032, driven by its versatility and culinary applications. Coconut milk powder is increasingly used in a variety of products, including smoothies, soups, sauces, and desserts, adding rich flavor and creamy texture. The rise in vegan and plant-based diets further propels its adoption in recipes that require non-dairy alternatives. Besides, manufacturers are innovating products featuring coconut milk powder, enhancing its presence in the food and beverage industry.

Make an inquiry for purchasing this report

Asia Pacific coconut milk powder market will experience USD 2 billion and 7.7% CAGR during 2024 and 2032, owing to its rich heritage and extensive use of coconut products in traditional cuisines. Countries like Thailand, Indonesia, and the Philippines are major producers and consumers of coconut milk powder, driven by the rising popularity of Asian dishes globally. Additionally, increasing health awareness and the growing trend of plant-based diets in the region further boost demand. The robust supply chain and local production also make Asia Pacific a key contributor to the coconut milk powder business.

Partial chapters of report table of contents (TOC):

Chapter 1 Methodology & Scope

1.1 Market scope & definition

1.2 Base estimates & calculations

1.3 Forecast calculation

1.4 Data sources

1.4.1 Primary

1.4.2 Secondary

1.4.2.1 Paid sources

1.4.2.2 Public sources

Chapter 2 Executive Summary

2.1 Industry 3600 synopsis

Chapter 3 Coconut Milk Powder Market Insights

3.1 Industry ecosystem analysis

3.1.1 Key manufacturers

3.1.2 Distributors

3.1.3 Profit margins across the industry

3.2 Industry impact forces

3.2.1 Rising demand for plant-based products

3.2.2 Health and wellness trends

3.2.3 Innovation and product development

3.2.4 Market challenges

3.2.4.1 Limited consumer awareness

3.2.4.2 Competition from alternatives

3.2.5 Market opportunity

3.2.5.1 New opportunities

3.2.5.2 Growth potential analysis

3.3 Raw material landscape

3.3.1 Manufacturing trends

3.3.2 Technology evolution

3.3.2.1 Sustainable manufacturing

3.3.2.1.1 Green practices

3.3.2.1.2 Decarbonization

3.3.3 Sustainability in raw materials

3.3.4 Pricing trends (USD/Ton), 2021 - 2032

3.3.4.1 North America

3.3.4.2 Europe

3.3.4.3 Asia Pacific

3.3.4.4 Latin America

3.3.4.5 Middle East & Africa

3.4 Regulations & market impact

3.5 Porter's analysis

3.6 PESTEL analysis

