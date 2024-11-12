Scibase Announces Collaboration For Prediction Of Atopic Dermatitis In Infants

STOCKHOLM, Nov. 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- SciBase Holding AB

a leading developer of augmented intelligence-based solutions for skin disorders, announced today its engagement in a collaboration with the SKIN Research Group of the Department of Dermatology at the Vrije Universiteit Brussel (VUB)/ University hospital in Brussels (UZ Brussels) for a study geared toward predicting atopic dermatitis (a special form of eczema) and concomitant atopic diseases, such as asthma and hay fever in infants.

SciBase is excited to announce a new collaboration aimed at revolutionizing early detection of atopic diseases in infants through the use of Electrical Impedance Spectroscopy (EIS) technology. This partnership seeks to unlock the potential of Nevisense to predict an infant's risk of developing these conditions, empowering researchers with critical insights early in a child's life. The data gathered will play a key role in developing an innovative product that could pave the way for improved healthcare outcomes for children worldwide. The collaboration will start immediately and will include hundreds of newborn children enrolled in the DIANA birth cohort who will be followed for 2 years.



Inge Kortekaas Krohn, assistant professor SKIN Research Group comments:

'' Early detection of a child that is at risk of developing atopic dermatitis and subsequent adequate preventive measures can reduce disease burden and further progression to other atopic diseases like food allergy, allergic asthma or allergic rhinitis. Therefore, the present collaboration holds the potential to improve prediction, prevention and the prognosis of children at risk for development of eczema and may have clinical relevance for allergic diseases other than atopic dermatitis as well."

"We are thrilled about the potential this study holds to positively impact children and families, giving them the opportunity for a healthier start in life. At

SciBase, our mission is to advance the prediction and prevention of diseases, and this collaboration aligns perfectly with our core values. The clinical products that may emerge from this partnership reflect our ongoing commitment to improving health outcomes for future generations. This study, as well as our separate collaboration with Kenvue, further reinforces our dedication to improving health outcomes for this patient population",

says Pia Renaudin CEO SciBase.

About SciBase

SciBase is a global medical technology company, specializing in early detection and prevention in dermatology. SciBase develops and commercializes Nevisense, a unique point-of-care platform that combines AI (artificial intelligence) and advanced EIS technology to enhance diagnostic accuracy, ensuring proactive skin health management.

Our commitment is to minimize patient suffering, allowing clinicians to improve and save lives through timely detection and intervention and reduce healthcare costs.

Built on more than 20 years of research at Karolinska Institute in Stockholm, Sweden, SciBase is a leader in dermatological advancements.

