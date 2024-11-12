Genesis Research Group Unveils Enhanced US Market Access Data Analytics

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq)



Expanded tech-enabled data analytics capabilities strengthen Genesis Research Group's integrated approach to access, helping life sciences companies better navigate US market access hurdles Ki Park appointed Vice President, Market Access Strategy & Analytics

Genesis Research Group (“Genesis”), a pioneer of tech-enabled real-world evidence (RWE), economics and outcomes research (HEOR), and market access services, today announces the expansion of its real-world data analytics capabilities to inform US market access strategy. Alongside this, Genesis also announces the appointment of Ki Park as Vice President, Market Access Strategy & Analytics.

This latest development further enhances Genesis Research Group's integrated, dynamic approach to market access by combining the power of real-world data analytics with accelerated insights from the RPR Platform, which connects to 3,500+ stakeholders across 65+ countries. This unique integration of comprehensive stakeholder intelligence, real-world data analytics, and a differentiated engagement model provides life sciences companies with the rigorous and validated evidence required to enable timely strategic decisions with unprecedented confidence.

Ki Park brings with him over 20 years of US market access experience. His expertise in data analytics and market access will play a crucial role in enabling clients to leverage data and market intelligence to optimize access, from pre-launch through loss of exclusivity, by effectively navigating current and future market trends.

Ki Park, Vice President, Market Access Strategy & Analytics, commented :“Genesis Research Group helps its clients to innovate differently, and I am excited to join the business at a pivotal stage as it expands its capabilities and service offerings.

“The integration of real-world data analytics with the capabilities of RPRTM in the areas of contracting strategy, market assessment, patient affordability program optimization and healthcare policy impact will significantly enhance our clients' ability to navigate the US market landscape, providing them with validated evidence-based insights necessary for success in today's competitive environment. Alongside our unique proficiency in gaining insights from relevant stakeholders, Genesis has a superior ability to bolster that information with data, demonstrating what is happening in the real world quickly and efficiently.”

The company's enhanced access and pricing capabilities deliver key insights on:



Market potential for a potential launch product or new indication by analyzing the patient journey and assessing the barriers launch products might face by leveraging data analytics coupled with stakeholder input.



Payer perceptions on product positioning and associated rebate levels can be combined with payer segmentation analytics to understand the opportunity to move share by payers' ability to control product utilization.



Patient access and avenues to optimize co-pay assistance programs leveraging within therapeutic area patients' response to out-of-pocket costs and understand stakeholders' views on the necessity and impact of such programs.

Impact of IRA on patient access, leveraging real-world data layered with payer perceptions to assess and test potential scenarios.



David W. Miller, Chief Executive Officer of Genesis Research Group, said: "This expanded offering reflects our commitment to providing our US market access clients with rigorous, actionable insights that empower them to make more informed decisions. By integrating analytics capabilities within our existing framework, we are enhancing our ability to support clients at every stage of their market access journey. On behalf of the whole organization, I warmly welcome Ki and look forward to utilizing his wealth of expertise within the US market access and data analytics landscape."

-ENDS-

About Genesis Research Group

Genesis Research Group empowers life science companies to innovate differently by fundamentally transforming the way they engage with research partners. Through the integration of robust stakeholder insights (RPRTM), data-agnostic expertise, and a revolutionary engagement model, they enable pharmaceutical, biotech, and medical device companies to anticipate and address the evolving evidence needs of payers, regulators, and stakeholders.

The company's tailored solutions encompass strategic guidance and scientifically rigorous real-world evidence, health economics and outcomes research, and market access solutions. With a vision to redefine healthcare research, they accelerate patient access to optimal care through unique insights and agile, technology-enabled research partnerships.

Powered by the innovative Flexible Integrated Team (FIT) engagement model, Genesis Research Group delivers dedicated, cross-functional teams that seamlessly integrate with client organizations and pivot quickly to meet changing research needs.

For more information, visit

For media inquiries:

Genesis Research Group

Richard Chumbley

...

ICR Healthcare

Amber Fennell, Angela Gray, Kris Lam

Tel: +44 (0) 20 3709 5700

...