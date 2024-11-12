GHD Awarded Major Federal Contract To Support Canada’S Net-Zero Fleet Goals

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) TORONTO, Nov. 12, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GHD, a global professional services company operating in the water, transportation, environmental and markets, announces a strategic project with Natural Resources Canada (NRCan) to deliver innovative analytical solutions for fleet decarbonization in alignment with Canada's Greening Strategy. GHD will support NRCan in planning the transition of 40,000 Canadian fleet to zero-emission vehicles. The transition of the vehicles is supported through GHD's award winning ZEVOTM (Zero Emissions Vehicle Optimization), a proprietary, optimization-focused platform that transforms operational data into various decarbonization timeline scenarios providing the associated financial, environmental, utilities, operational and energy analysis for each scenario.

The fleet, encompassing vehicles from various federal agencies, represents a significant opportunity to drive Canada's sustainability commitments forward. Analytics from GHD ZEVO will assess key data such as vehicle utilization, idle times, fuel consumption and duty cycles which will help structure an actionable plan that will enable the federal agencies to make informed decisions on fleet right-sizing and ZEV adoption, ultimately reducing fuel consumption and lowering emissions in alignment with greenhouse gas targets.

“Being involved in such a proactive and impactful government program that has many positive impacts is very rewarding,” said Rippan Bhattacharjee, GHD Fleet Decarbonization Leader, GHD Advisory.“By empowering the Government of Canada with actionable, data-driven insights using ZEVO, we are supporting the transition to a greener, more sustainable federal fleet. This project underscores GHD's commitment to providing innovative solutions for a net-zero future, aligning with both our company's mission and the national goals for a sustainable Canada.”

“Supporting the Government of Canada's mission to achieve a net-zero fleet represents a powerful step forward in global sustainability efforts,” said Martin Gavin, Canadian Federal Sector Leader at GHD.“Our role in supporting this transition reinforces our commitment to tackling the world's most pressing environmental challenges. By bringing our data-driven approach to fleet decarbonization, we're not only contributing to Canada's climate goals but also setting a benchmark for government fleets worldwide in the transition to zero emissions.”

This project builds on GHD's deep expertise in sustainable fleet management, data analytics, and zero-emission vehicle strategies. By collaborating with NRCan on this transformative project, GHD strengthens its position as a leader in sustainability and innovation within the transportation sector.

Click here for more information on GHD's Fleet Decarbonization Services . Click here to learn about GHD Advisory .

About GHD

GHD is a leading professional services company operating in the global markets of water, energy and resources, environment, property and buildings, and transportation. Committed to a vision to make water, energy, and communities sustainable for generations to come, GHD delivers advisory, digital, engineering, architecture, environmental and construction solutions to public and private sector clients. Established in 1928 and privately owned by its people, GHD's network of 11,000+ professionals are connected across 160 offices located on five continents.

GHD in the Americas

GHD has long-standing client relationships, a significant project and economic footprint in the Americas and represents 40 percent of GHD's global workforce with nearly 4,000 professionals in over 130 offices in the US, Canada, and Chile. In 2024, our Canadian business was again named one of Canada's Top 100 employers. GHD ranks #6 in international design firms in Canada according to Engineering News-Record's 2024 annual survey of key market segments. GHD's operations in Canada, the US and the UK were named as a 2024 Best Places To Work for disability inclusion by Disability:IN. These rankings reflect the size and significance of our growing Americas businesses. To find a local office, click here .

