Inrate Unveils New ESG Data Platform For Transparent And Traceable ESG Data Insights?

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Zurich, Oct 22, 2024 – Inrate, a leading impact rating and ESG data company, is thrilled to announce the release of CLIF, its new ESG data platform, designed to provide transparent and traceable ESG data to simply analysis. With expanded features and seamless functionality, CLIF allows investors to gain enhanced visibility into the sustainability performance of over 10,000 companies and 190 sovereigns worldwide.??



Empowering Data-Driven ESG Decisions?



The CLIF provides deep, actionable insights using over 700 detailed metrics that monitor and assess a company's sustainability management, value chain impacts, material controversies, and involvement in adverse products. These metrics cover a range of themes including biodiversity conservation, ethical labor practices, animal welfare, and more. CLIF also provides users with easy access to the underlying data, empowering investors to make informed portfolio decisions tailored to specific ESG priorities.??



Key Features of CLIF:?



Wide ESG Data Coverage: Access data from over 10,000 companies and 190 sovereigns.??



Effortless Portfolio Customization: Select or upload ISINs to tailor the data universe to meet specific portfolio needs.?



Comprehensive Metrics: Analyze over 650 detailed metrics for a thorough examination of a company's sustainability policies, operational practices, value chain impacts, material controversies, and involvement in contentious products.?



Absolute Impact Ratings: Compare sustainability performance seamlessly across portfolio companies using a consistent rating system.?



Granular Data Transparency: Explore scores in detail with drill-down capabilities into all parameters and disclosures.?



Downloadable, Shareable Reports: Generate and share reports for entity-level sustainability analysis in both summary and detailed formats.?



Peer Benchmarking: Perform in-depth benchmarking with industry peers to ensure a competitive and informed investment approach.??



“With sustainability becoming an integral part of investment strategies, we're excited to provide investors with a platform that offers access to our extensive, high-quality data, while ensuring complete visibility and accountability,” said Harshad Prabhudesai, Technical Product Manager at Inrate.“The updated CLIF interface enables investors to dive deep into sustainability themes and make data-driven decisions.”?



Schedule a demo of the new CLIF interface here.



For information visit or contact Harshad Prabhudesai.????



About Inrate??



Inrate is a leading provider of ESG impact ratings sustainability data, committed to driving transparency and accountability in the financial sector. With a focus on innovation and excellence, Inrate offers a comprehensive range of ESG data solutions that empower asset owners, managers, and other stakeholders to make informed decisions that contribute to a more sustainable future.



