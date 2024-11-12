Paytome And Boundarie Partner To Advance Global Education And Financial Inclusion

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

The groundbreaking partnership makes college mentorship accessible and empowers nonprofits with fintech solutions.

SILICON VALLEY, CA, UNITED STATES, November 12, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- PayToMe, an award-winning AI-driven fintech marketplace and top 1% global startup through Startupbootcamp, has announced an innovative partnership with Boundarie, a nonprofit organization supported by Microsoft for Startups, Google for Startups, and Applied Materials. Founded by high school students, Boundarie is revolutionizing college mentorship by making it accessible and affordable for students worldwide. Responding to the high costs of traditional college counseling, these visionary founders created a peer-driven platform that has already reached 30 million views and 1.8 million likes on social media in less than six months.

Worldwide, 570 million secondary school students lack access to college mentorship, including 130 million girls who are out of school and 14.8 million students in refugee camps where formal education is often inaccessible.

Through this partnership, PayToMe enables Boundarie to expand its impact by providing essential financial technology for managing donations, fundraising, and expenses-allowing the Boundarie team to focus on its mission of educational accessibility.

Supporting the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs)

Aligned with UN Sustainable Development Goals-Goal 4: Quality Education and Goal 8: Decent Work and Economic Growth-the partnership combines PayToMe's fintech with Boundarie's mentorship to drive global educational and financial inclusion.

Empowering Nonprofits to Focus on Their Mission

With over 10 million nonprofits organizations worldwide, many face challenges in secure payment processing, donation management, and expense tracking. PayToMe's patented Text-to-Pay and digital invoicing solutions address these needs, offering Boundarie complimentary access to its platform for operational support. This arrangement allows nonprofits to focus resources directly on their impact-driven initiatives.

Celebrating Youth Leadership and Social Entrepreneurship

Boundarie's high school founders exemplify the entrepreneurial spirit and leadership that can drive social change. Their platform, inspired by their own experiences, offers a sustainable model for youth-led initiatives addressing global challenges, encouraging young leaders worldwide to pursue impactful projects that benefit society.

Leadership Commentary

“Partnering with Boundarie allows PayToMe to be a catalyst for social impact, showing how fintech can support youth-led organizations,” said Mike Ulker, CEO of PayToMe.“Through our secure, scalable solutions, we're creating sustainable pathways for students to access education globally.”

Call for Collaboration

PayToMe invites partnerships with foundations, nonprofits, corporate partners, government agencies, schools, and refugee camps interested in advancing financial and educational inclusion. Mission-driven organizations can leverage PayToMe's powerful tools to streamline their operations, while corporate and government partners are encouraged to support this growing initiative, enabling PayToMe and Boundarie to expand its reach and impact.

About PayToMe

Based in Silicon Valley, PayToMe is a fintech marketplace specializing in AI-driven payment solutions, cross-border financial transactions, and customizable digital invoicing across 100+ countries. Through connections to 12,000 financial institutions and 7,000 applications via technology partnership and strategic partnerships, including Stripe, Plaid, US Bank, StartupBootcamp, and AppTech Payments Corp. (Nasdaq: APCX), PayToMe leads innovation in financial services. Its suite of solutions empowers businesses to optimize finances, enhance cash flow, and reduce fraud while contributing to a socially responsible financial ecosystem. PayToMe has been honored with eight American and International business awards for Technology Excellence and Social Impact. For more information, visit

About Boundarie

Boundarie is a platform committed to making college mentorship accessible to all. Through peer-led support, Boundarie connects students with mentors who guide them through the college admissions process, bridging educational gaps and empowering students from diverse backgrounds. Supported by esteemed donors like Microsoft for Startups, Google for Startups, Applied Materials, and PayToMe, Boundarie is building a community-driven model to make educational guidance available to underserved students worldwide. To empower the next generation, please visit

