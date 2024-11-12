Global Healthcare Cyber Security Market Size, Share And Growth Analysis For 2024-2033

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

The Business Research Company's Healthcare Security Global Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

The healthcare cybersecurity market has seen substantial growth in recent years. It is projected to increase from $19.24 billion in 2023 to $22.99 billion in 2024, reflecting a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 19.5%. This growth during the historical period can be attributed to escalating cyber threats, the need for regulatory compliance, heightened interconnectivity, concerns over data monetization, increased awareness and education, and vulnerabilities associated with legacy systems.

What Is the Expected Size of the Global Healthcare Cyber Security Market, and How Fast Will It Grow?

The healthcare cybersecurity market is anticipated to experience rapid growth in the coming years. It is expected to reach $47.8 billion by 2028, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 20.1%. This growth during the forecast period can be attributed to challenges related to IoT security, remote healthcare issues, supply chain security concerns, threats posed by quantum computing, and the adoption of behavioral analytics.

What Is Accelerating Growth in the Healthcare Cyber Security Market?

The growing incidence of healthcare cyber-attacks is expected to propel the growth of the healthcare cybersecurity market in the future. The surge in digitalization within the healthcare sector has led to a higher frequency of cyber-attacks, which are mitigated through various healthcare cybersecurity software solutions, thereby driving an increased demand for cybersecurity in healthcare.

Who Are the Major Players Influencing the Healthcare Cyber Security Market's Growth?

Key players in the healthcare cyber security market include Irdeto a Verizon company, Lockheed Martin Corporation, Intel Corporation, IBM Corporation, Cisco Systems Inc., Northrop Grumman Corporation, Broadcom Inc., Atos SE, Booz Allen Hamilton Inc., Palo Alto Networks Inc., Symantec Corporation (formerly), McAfee LLC, Check Point Software Technologies Ltd., Trend Micro Incorporated, Athenahealth Inc., Kaspersky Lab, CyberArk Software Ltd., Imperva Inc.

What Are the Latest Trends Influencing Healthcare Cyber Security Market Size?

Key players in the healthcare cybersecurity market are emphasizing product launches, including Medical IoT Security, aimed at safeguarding connected devices essential for patient care. Medical IoT security involves the application of protective measures and protocols to ensure the integrity, confidentiality, and availability of data and devices within the Internet of Things (IoT) ecosystem in medical and healthcare settings.

How Is The Global Healthcare Cyber Security Market Segmented?

1) By Threat Type: Malware, Distributed Denial of Service (DDoS), Advanced Persistent Threats (APT), Spyware, Other Treat Types

2) By Solution: Identity and Access Management, Risk and Compliance Management, Antivirus and Antimalware, DDoS Mitigation, Security Information and Event Management, Intrusion Detection System and Intrusion Prevention System, Others Solutions

3) By Security Measures: Application security, Network security, Device security, Other Security Measures

4) By Deployment: On-Premises, Cloud-Based

5) By End User: Pharmaceutical Industries, Biotechnology Industries, Hospital, Medical Device Companies, Health Insurance Companies, Other End Users

Geographical Insights: North America Leading The Healthcare Cyber Security Market

North America was the largest region in the market in 2023. The regions covered in the report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, Africa.

What Is The Definition Of The Healthcare Cyber Security Market?

Healthcare cybersecurity is essential for all organizations within the medical industry, encompassing healthcare providers, insurers, pharmaceutical companies, biotechnology firms, and medical device manufacturers.

The Healthcare Cyber Security Global Market Report 2024 from The Business Research Company includes the following key information:

. Market size data for both historical and future periods

. Analysis of both macro and microeconomic factors that have impacted the market over the past five years

. Regional market analysis covering Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, the USA, South America, and the Middle East and Africa

. Country-specific market analysis for Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, the UK, and the USA.

Overview of the Global Healthcare Cyber Security Market Report: Trends, Opportunities, Strategies, and More

The Healthcare Cyber Security Global Market Report 2024 from The Business Research Company is an extensive resource that delivers insights into healthcare cyber security market size, healthcare cyber security market drivers and trends, healthcare cyber security competitors' revenues, and healthcare cyber security market growth across geographies. This report provides valuable in-depth insights into potential opportunities and strategies. Companies can utilize the information presented to target segments with the greatest growth potential.

