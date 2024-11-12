Nscreenads Partners With Streamr.Ai To Launch Genai-Powered Self-Serve CTV Ads Manager

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Nscreenads Partners with streamr to Launch GenAI-Powered Self-Serve CTV Ads Manager

Empowering millions of SMBs to advertise on the Big Screen in less than 2 minutes with GenAI.

AUSTIN, TX, UNITED STATES, November 12, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Nscreenads, a leading demand-side (DSP) providing targeted connected TV (CTV) advertising solutions, today announced its partnership with streamr to launch a self-serve ads manager powered by Generative AI. This innovative platform is designed to democratize CTV advertising, enabling small and medium-sized businesses (SMBs) to create and launch video ads effortlessly, with campaigns going live in less than 2 minutes.

As CTV audience growth continues to skyrocket, Nscreenads and streamr are joining forces to help SMBs tap into this captive audience by providing easy access to premium CTV ad inventory. With programmatic advertising spend in CTV expected to exceed $27 billion by 2026, this new platform offers SMBs a unique opportunity to compete alongside larger brands by automating the process of video ad creation and delivery using streamr's GenAI technology.

"Nscreenads has always focused on creating targeted, impactful CTV campaigns for advertisers of all sizes," said Venkat Arvapally, General Manager of Nscreenads. "With streamr's powerful GenAI, we're providing SMBs with an unparalleled tool to enter the CTV space, reducing the time, effort, and cost of producing high-quality video ads."

The self-serve platform from Nscreenads allows businesses to create dynamic, customized video ads with just a few clicks. Whether an SMB uploads its creative assets or opts for streamr's AI-powered generation tools, the ads manager produces professional-quality commercials in record time. This automation makes CTV advertising accessible to businesses that may not have large budgets or in-house creative teams.

Jonathan Moffie, CEO of streamr, emphasized the partnership's goal of breaking down barriers in the CTV advertising landscape: "By leveraging our GenAI technology, we're giving millions of SMBs the tools to engage with TV viewers like never before. Our platform takes the complexity out of ad production, helping advertisers quickly and affordably launch CTV campaigns that drive results."

The new platform also provides advanced targeting options, allowing advertisers to reach specific demographics and interests with precision. It offers performance tracking and optimization tools, ensuring that businesses can maximize their ad spend and achieve a return on ad spend (ROAS).

By making CTV advertising easier, faster, and more cost-effective, Nscreenads and streamr are opening up new possibilities for SMBs to grow their brand on the biggest screen in the house. Try it out today at nscreenads.

About Nscreenads

Nscreenads is a demand-side platform (DSP) specializing in connected TV (CTV) programmatic advertising. Offering precise targeting and access to high-quality CTV inventory, Nscreenads enables advertisers to efficiently reach engaged audiences across multiple devices. With a focus on simplifying CTV advertising, Nscreenads delivers powerful results for businesses of all sizes.

About streamr

streamr specializes in building cutting-edge GenAI technology. Offering innovative solutions for Publishers, AdTech Platforms, and Agencies to capture a larger share of CTV ad spend. streamr is the easiest way to generate video ads and launch them on CTV in less than 2 minutes. To learn more about streamr GenAI Solutions, please visit us online at streamr.

Jonathan Moffie

streamr

+1 330-550-3218

email us here

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.