Ceva, Inc. To Participate At Upcoming Investor Events

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

ROCKVILLE, Md., Nov. 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Ceva, Inc. (NASDAQ: CEVA ), the leading licensor of silicon and software IP that enables Smart Edge devices to connect, sense and infer data more reliably and efficiently, today announced that the Ceva management team will participate in the following upcoming investor events and conferences:

13th Annual ROTH Conference

Date: November 20, 2024

Location: Hard Rock Hotel, New York

To request a meeting with Ceva, please contact your ROTH representative.

Barclays 22nd Annual Global Technology Conference

Date: December 11, 2024

Location: The Palace Hotel, San Francisco

To request a meeting with Ceva, please contact your Barclays representative.

Northland Growth Conference 2024 2.0

Date: December 12, 2024

Location: Virtual

To request a meeting with Ceva, please contact your Northland representative.

CES 2025

Date: January 7-10, 2025

Location: Las Vegas, Nevada

Join the Ceva team at CES 2025 in Las Vegas to learn how our Connect, Sense, and Infer IP Portfolio help to accelerate the design of next-generation Smart Edge chips and devices. Visit us at the Venetian Ballroom - Bassano 2709. Access to our meeting suite is by invitation.

Contact us now and a member of our team will be in touch with you to schedule your meeting.

27th Annual Needham Growth Conference

Date: January 14-15, 2025

Location: Lotte New York Palace Hotel, NY

Ceva's presentation from the conference will be webcast live. More details will be provided on the Ceva investor relations website when available. To request a 1-on1 meeting with Ceva, please contact your Needham representative.

About Ceva, Inc.

At Ceva, we are passionate about bringing new levels of innovation to the smart edge . Our wireless communications , sensing and Edge AI technologies are at the heart of some of today's most advanced smart edge products. From wireless connectivity IPs (Bluetooth , Wi-Fi , UWB

and 5G platform IP), to scalable Edge AI NPU IP s and sensor fusion

solutions, we have the broadest portfolio of IP to connect, sense and infer data more reliably and efficiently. We deliver differentiated solutions that combine outstanding performance at ultra-low power within a very small silicon footprint. Our goal is simple – to deliver the silicon and software IP to enable a smarter, safer, and more interconnected world. This philosophy is in practice today, with Ceva powering more than 18 billion of the world's most innovative smart edge products from AI-infused smartwatches, IoT devices and wearables to autonomous vehicles and 5G mobile networks.

Our headquarters are in Rockville, Maryland with a global customer base supported by operations worldwide. Our employees are among the leading experts in their areas of specialty, consistently solving the most complex design challenges, enabling our customers to bring innovative smart edge products to market.

Ceva is a sustainability- and environmentally-conscious company, adhering to our Code of Business Conduct and Ethics. As such, we emphasize and focus on environmental preservation, recycling, the welfare of our employees and privacy – which we promote on a corporate level. At Ceva, we are committed to social responsibility, values of preservation and consciousness towards these purposes.

Ceva: Powering the Smart EdgeTM

Visit us at

and follow us on LinkedIn , X , YouTube ,

Facebook,

and Instagram .

Logo:



SOURCE Ceva, Inc.

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED