Hamilton Lane Bolsters Its Direct Equity Investment Team With Strategic Hires Across North America And Europe

The firm broadens its co-investment capabilities with the additions of five senior team members Global appointments highlight continued growth within the asset class and historic success of the firm's Direct Equity platform, which stands at $15.3 billion in AUM*

CONSHOHOCKEN, Pa., Nov. 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Leading private markets management firm Hamilton Lane (Nasdaq: HLNE ) today announced the expansion of its Direct Equity Investment Team, with the appointment of five new senior team members based in North America and Europe to support the continued growth of the asset class.

Ken Binick, Co-Head of Direct Equity Investments

Nelda Chang , Kyle McGinnis

and Jenny Zhang

recently joined the firm, based at Hamilton Lane's headquarters in Conshohocken. Chang plays a pivotal role in leading the origination, evaluation and due diligence of direct investment opportunities across North America. Prior to joining Hamilton Lane, Chang was a Principal at GCM Grosvenor, responsible for evaluating and executing private equity co-investments. She previously held roles at Headlands Capital and American Securities and began her career in the leveraged finance group at JPMorgan. McGinnis joined from Onex Partners, where he served as a Principal, responsible for the evaluation and execution of private equity investments. Previously, he worked at H.I.G. Capital on the middle market fund team and began his career as an investment banker with Wells Fargo Securities. Zhang joined from Two Sigma, where she was a Vice President on the private equity team and prior to that was on Carlyle's private equity team.

Based in London, Aljoscha Dudek

is responsible for the origination, evaluation and due diligence of direct equity opportunities across EMEA. Prior to joining the firm, Dudek was a Director at PSP Investments, responsible for the strategic development and management of a private equity portfolio in Europe. Chang, McGinnis, Zhang and Dudek all report to Ken Binick , Co-Head of Direct Equity Investments.

Lastly, Benjamin Kalter

has joined the firm's Impact Investment Team, where he is focused on the origination, evaluation and management of direct equity impact transactions. Kalter joined from Nuveen, where he served as a Vice President on the private equity impact investing team, executing growth equity investments across developed and developing markets. He is based in Conshohocken and reports to Dave Helgerson , Head of Impact Investments.

Binick commented, "For firms like Hamilton Lane with strong investment capabilities and a large primary platform, we believe the co-investment landscape – particularly within the middle market – is ripe with opportunity. Our deal flow is at record levels, and we are happy to welcome Nelda, Aljoscha, Kyle, Jenny and Benjamin to our already talented, experienced team as we seek to execute on our strategy and strengthen our presence and expertise across the direct equity landscape globally."

Drew Schardt , Vice Chairman, Head of Investment Strategy and Co-Head of Direct Equity, added, "These appointments further bolster our expertise and scale to support the historic

success and AUM growth across our direct equity platform. Our direct equity investment strategy leverages the unique benefits of Hamilton Lane's platform and market access, enabling us to execute what we believe to be high-quality investments and construct portfolios that seek to deliver compelling returns for our investors."

Hamilton Lane has been an active investor within the direct equity space for nearly 30 years, and today serves institutional and private wealth clients from around the world. The firm's Direct Equity Investment team comprises 45 individuals globally, growing nearly 40% over the past year across all levels. Hamilton Lane's Direct Equity platform

represents approximately $15.3 billion in assets under management*.

*AUM is as of September 30, 2024.

Discretionary Assets Under Management ("AUM") includes all investments managed by Hamilton Lane for which Hamilton Lane retains a level of discretion for the investment decisions. AUM equals assets under management for active accounts. AUM is equal to market value plus unfunded. AUM calculation does not include authorized to invest amounts (ANI). ANI can only be attributed to commingled fund-of-funds and separate accounts and cannot be attributed to underlying investments.

About Hamilton Lane

Hamilton Lane (Nasdaq: HLNE ) is one of the largest private markets investment firms globally, providing innovative solutions to institutional and private wealth investors around the world. Dedicated exclusively to private markets investing for more than 30 years, the firm currently employs approximately 730 professionals operating in offices throughout North America, Europe, Asia Pacific and the Middle East. Hamilton Lane has more than $947 billion in assets under management and supervision, composed of more than $131 billion in discretionary assets and approximately $816 billion in non-discretionary assets, as of September 30, 2024. Hamilton Lane specializes in building flexible investment programs that provide clients access to the full spectrum of private markets strategies, sectors and geographies. For more information, please visit our

website

or follow Hamilton Lane on

LinkedIn .

Forward-Looking Statements

Some of the statements in this release may constitute "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 and the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Words such as "will," "expect," "believe," "estimate," "continue," "anticipate," "intend," "plan" and similar expressions are intended to identify these forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements discuss management's current expectations and projections relating to our financial position, results of operations, plans, objectives, future performance and business. All forward-looking statements are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other important factors that may cause actual results to be materially different, including risks relating to: our ability to manage growth, fund performance, competition in our industry, changes in our regulatory environment and tax status; market conditions generally; our ability to access suitable investment opportunities for our clients; our ability to maintain our fee structure; our ability to attract and retain key employees; our ability to manage our obligations under our debt agreements; defaults by clients and third-party investors on their obligations to fund commitments; our exposure and that of our clients and investors to the credit risks of financial institutions at which we and they hold accounts; our ability to comply with investment guidelines set by our clients; our ability to successfully integrate acquired businesses with ours; our ability to manage risks associated with introducing new types of investment structures, products or services or entering into strategic partnerships; our ability to manage redemption or repurchase rights in certain of our funds; our ability to manage, identify and anticipate risks we face; our ability to manage the effects of events outside of our control; and our ability to receive distributions from Hamilton Lane Advisors, L.L.C. to fund our payment of dividends, taxes and other expenses.

The foregoing list of factors is not exhaustive. For more information regarding these risks and uncertainties as well as additional risks we face, you should refer to the "Risk Factors" detailed in Part I, Item 1A of our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2024 and in our subsequent reports filed from time to time with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The forward-looking statements included in this release are made only as of the date hereof. We undertake no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statement as a result of new information or future events, except as otherwise required by law.

