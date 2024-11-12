Pharvaris To Participate In The Guggenheim Healthcare Innovation Conference

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) ZUG, Switzerland, Nov. 12, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pharvaris (Nasdaq: PHVS), a late-stage biopharmaceutical company developing novel, oral bradykinin B2 receptor antagonists to prevent and treat hereditary angioedema (HAE) attacks, today announced that its management will participate in the Inaugural Guggenheim Securities Healthcare Innovation Conference, taking place from November 11-13, 2024, at the InterContinental Boston. Details are as follows:

Format:

Fireside Chat Date, time:

Wednesday, November 13, 9:30 a.m. ET Webcast Link

A live audio webcast will also be available on the Investors section of the Pharvaris website at: . The audio replay will be available on Pharvaris' website for 30 days following the presentation.

About Pharvaris

Pharvaris is a late-stage biopharmaceutical company developing novel, oral bradykinin B2 receptor antagonists to prevent and treat HAE attacks. By directly pursuing this clinically proven therapeutic target with novel small molecules, the Pharvaris team aspires to offer people with all types of HAE effective, well-tolerated, and easy-to-administer alternatives to treat attacks, both on-demand and prophylactically. With positive data in both Phase 2 prophylaxis and on-demand studies in HAE, Pharvaris is encouraged to further develop deucrictibant. Pharvaris is currently enrolling a pivotal Phase 3 study for the on-demand treatment of HAE attacks and plans to initiate a pivotal Phase 3 study of deucrictibant for the prevention of HAE by year-end 2024. For more information, visit .

