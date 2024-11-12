Prairie Operating Co. Partners With Profrac Holding Corp To Launch Electric Frac Fleet In Colorado

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Innovative Collaboration Aims to Set New Standards in Emissions Reduction and Efficiency

HOUSTON, Texas, Nov. 12, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Prairie Operating Co. (Nasdaq: PROP) (the“Company” or“Prairie”) is proud to announce its partnership with ProFrac Holding Corp. (Nasdaq: ACDC) (“ProFrac”) to implement an electric frac fleet for operations in Colorado. This groundbreaking initiative will feature a fleet of 25 advanced 3000 HHP Single E-Pumps, allowing both hydraulic fracturing and pump down operations to be fully electrified.

Prairie anticipates initial frac operations under the new partnership will commence on the Company's recently drilled 8-well Shelduck pad in Weld County, CO.

“This partnership represents a significant step forward in our commitment to emissions reductions, innovative technology and operational efficiency,” said Edward Kovalik, Chairman and CEO of Prairie Operating Co.“By transitioning to an all-electric frac fleet, we are not only enhancing our operational capabilities but also taking proactive measures to reduce our environmental impact. Combined with our previously announced agreement with High West Energy to provide line power in Weld County, the ProFrac partnership moves us toward our ultimate goal of having all operations, drilling through the production phase, fully electrified.”

"We are excited to partner with Prairie Operating Co. on this transformative initiative to implement an all-electric frac fleet in Colorado,” said Matt Wilks, Executive Chairman of ProFrac. "At ProFrac, we are committed to advancing cutting-edge technologies that drive operational efficiency and reduce environmental impact. This collaboration not only supports Prairie's vision of a fully electrified operation but also strengthens our position in the Rockies, where we continue to grow our presence. Our goal is to secure long-term contracts on our top-tier assets, and this partnership marks another important milestone in this effort and further positions us to lead the industry in electrification and sustainable operations," concluded Mr. Wilks.

In addition to the E-Pumps, the fleet will be equipped with state-of-the-art electric Blender units, hydration systems, and chemical additive units, all powered by 100% natural gas, marking a significant shift from conventional diesel-powered operations.

To support this fully electric fleet, power will be provided by state-of-the-art turbine generators, including two new Solar – SMT130 Mobile Gas Turbines each capable of generating 16.5 MWe ISO (13.8 kV).

Prairie is committed to upholding Colorado's stringent emissions standards through the implementation of ProFrac's innovative power generation solutions. The Solar – SMT 130 Mobile Gas Turbines are expected to reduce emissions significantly across key metrics and stay below the Air Quality Control Commissions stated NOx targets.

The collaboration between Prairie and ProFrac underscores both companies' dedication to innovation in the energy sector, setting a new benchmark for responsible and efficient hydraulic fracturing practices.

About Prairie Operating Co.

Prairie Operating Co. is a Houston-based publicly traded independent energy company engaged in the development and acquisition of oil and natural gas resources in the United States. `The Company's assets and operations are concentrated in the oil and liquids-rich regions of the Denver-Julesburg (DJ) Basin, with a primary focus on the Niobrara and Codell formations. The Company is committed to the responsible development of its oil and natural gas resources and is focused on maximizing returns through consistent growth, capital discipline, and sustainable cash flow generation. More information about the Company can be found at .

About ProFrac Holding Corp.

ProFrac Holding Corp. is a technology-focused, vertically integrated and innovation-driven energy services holding company providing hydraulic fracturing, proppant production, related completion services and complementary products and services to leading upstream oil and natural gas companies engaged in the exploration and production ("E&P") of North American unconventional oil and natural gas resources. ProFrac operates through three business segments: stimulation services, proppant production and manufacturing. For more information, please visit ProFrac's website at .

