Gradguard Nominated As One Of Phoenix’S Best Places To Work

PHOENIX, Nov. 12, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GradGuard , the number one provider of innovative student protection programs for college students, is pleased to announce that it has been nominated as one of Phoenix's Best Places to Work.

The nomination, which comes from the Phoenix Business Journal, recognizes companies that have created an exceptional workplace culture and employee experience. Factors considered include steps businesses and organizations take that go above and beyond to attract and maintain talent, such as employee benefits, compensation, work-life balance, core values, and mission.

“Our team is the heart of our company, and we are committed to fostering a collaborative, supportive environment that assures that we can fulfill GradGuard's mission to help more than 600 colleges and universities who trust us to educate and protect students from the risks of college life,” said John Fees, CEO and co-founder.

Fees continued,“This recognition as one of Phoenix's Best Places to Work is noteworthy as it recognizes how GradGuard's culture and values assure that our team is enabled to fulfill our mission to protect the nearly 300,000 students and families from financial losses that can disrupt their education. But for GradGuard and our team's commitment, no other organization is focused on protecting students nationwide.”

GradGuard's values make the difference:

by turning challenges into opportunities.even when it's difficult.from yourself and others.and stay curious.not just the results.

For its 22nd annual Best Places to Work event, the Phoenix Business Journal received more than 200 nominations, narrowed down to 100 businesses, nonprofits, and other organizations for the amenities they provide and the culture they create for their employees, including perks and incentives. Quantum Workplace conducted the nomination and judging process for the Phoenix Business Journal. They distributed comprehensive surveys to all full-time and part-time employees of the nominated companies.

“At GradGuard, we believe that investing in our employees is key to our success,” added Leticia Gastelum, Chief People Officer at GradGuard.“We strive to create an environment where people feel valued, empowered, and inspired to do their best work. This nomination is a testament to the incredible team we've built.”

GradGuard is proud to be recognized alongside other leading employers in the Phoenix metropolitan area. The final ranking and winners will be revealed during an awards event on Dec. 12 at the JW Marriott Phoenix Desert Ridge Resort & Spa in Phoenix. View the full list of nominees here .

About GradGuard

GradGuard is the authority on helping schools educate and protect students from the risks of college life. As the #1 provider of college tuition and renters insurance, GradGuard's pioneering protections have served more than 1.7 million students at more than 1,900 unique institutions.

GradGuard's national technology platform embeds its innovative insurance protections within the enrollment processes of more than 600 institutions in the United States, helping schools increase college completion and reduce the cost of college by covering preventable financial losses.

