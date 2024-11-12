American Musicological Society Presents“Visions Of Afro-Futurism” With Damon Locks And Black Monument Ensemble

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

The AMS presents a special talk and performance by Damon Locks and the Black Monument Ensemble at the Art Institute of Chicago on 15 November 2024.

CHICAGO, IL, UNITED STATES, November 12, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The American Musicological Society (AMS), the largest and oldest studies organization in the United States, will host a special event titled "Visions of Afro-Futurism from the 1970s," featuring acclaimed artist Damon Locks and members of the Black Monument Ensemble. This event will take place at the prestigious The Art Institute of Chicago on 15 November 2024 at 7:00pm. Attendees can look forward to an insightful exploration of Afro-futurism and its connections to Black liberation movements.Damon Locks, known for his innovative approach to music and visual arts, will lead the event with a talk that delves into his creative practice. Locks will discuss his research into the archives of legendary African American musicians, including Sun Ra, to uncover the performance styles, costumes, and sounds that characterized the Afro-futurism movement of the 1970s. This talk aims to explore how Afro-futurism not only offered an escape from the everyday struggles of civil rights but also served as a powerful form of expression and hope during a tumultuous period in history.The event is part of Society's landmark "Many Musics of America Project ," which celebrates the diversity of musical traditions in the United States. The project is part of a broader initiative that emphasizes the rich tapestry of America's musical and cultural heritage in the lead up to the country's 250th anniversary. The collaboration with Damon Locks and the Black Monument Ensemble underscores the importance of Afro-futurism in understanding past and present narratives of freedom and possibility within the Black community.Following Locks' talk, attendees will be treated to a performance by members of the Black Monument Ensemble, which aims to bring to life the sounds and themes discussed during the presentation. This combination of creative discussion and live performance is designed to engage the audience in a multi-dimensional experience that highlights the artistic and cultural significance of Afro-futurism. The performance promises to be a transformative experience, inviting reflection on the ongoing relevance of these movements today.The Art Institute of Chicago, one of the oldest and largest art museums in the United States, provides an ideal backdrop for this event. Situated in Grant Park, the museum's rich history and commitment to the arts enhance the significance of this gathering. Moreover, the event will be held at the same time as the American Musicological Society's 90th Annual Meeting (14–-17 November 2024) convening just blocks away at the historic Palmer House Hilton Hotel. The AMS Annual Meeting is the largest music studies conference in the world and will attract music researchers, educators, administrators, and creative professionals from around the globe.As part of the Many Musics of America initiative, the event will be recorded and made available online, ensuring that the discussions and performances reach a wider audience beyond those in attendance. For more information about“Visions of Afro-Futurism in the 1970s,” or to buy tickets, visit the event webpage at:For more information about the Many Musics of America event series, visit the series website at:

