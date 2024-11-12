Electric Vehicle Tire Market Size To Reach USD 13.71 Billion By 2031, Coherent Market Insights

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) The global electric vehicle tire is estimated to be valued at US$ 3.42 Bn in 2024 and is expected to reach US$ 13.71 Bn by 2031, exhibiting a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 21.9% from 2024 to 2031. Burlingame, Nov. 12, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to Coherent Market Insights, the global electric vehicle tire market size is estimated to be valued at USD 3.42 billion in 2024 and is expected to surpass USD 13.71 billion by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 21.9% from 2024 to 2031. The electric vehicle tire market is primarily driven by the rising sales of electric vehicles globally. According to the HYPERLINK "" International Energy Agency (IEA), the sale of electric cars sale has increased by 4% by 2020 to 2023. It is expected to grow exponentially owing to various government policies and initiatives supporting clean mobility.International Energy Agency (IEA)International Energy Agency (IEA), the sale of electric cars sale has increased by 4% by 2020 to 2023. It is expected to grow exponentially owing to various government policies and initiatives supporting clean mobility. Request a Sample Copy of the Report @ Moreover, the lifecycle of electric vehicle tires is almost 30-40% lower compared to conventional vehicle tires. This is due to the heavier weight of EV batteries. This increases frequent tire replacements, thereby boosting market growth over the forecast period. Market Trends Tire manufacturers are developing self-inflating tires to enhance tire performance and fuel efficiency. For instance, In March 2016, Michelin has developed its unique Energy XM2+ self-inflating tires technology. These tires automatically adjust tire pressure according to road conditions. Such tires help in maintaining optimum tire pressure for extended tire life as well as better vehicle control. Leading players are focused on innovating intelligent and connected tires. These tires can transmit real-time tire pressure and temperature data to the driver and the automaker. For example, In September 2024, Continental has introduced its ContiConnect fleet management solution. This solution features connected tires that helps in predictive maintenance and optimization of fleet operations. The rising adoption of such intelligent tires is expected to open new avenues for the electric vehicle tire market over the forecast period. Electric Vehicle Tire Market Report Coverage

Report Coverage Details Market Revenue in 2024 $3.42 billion Estimated Value by 2031 $13.71 billion Growth Rate Poised to grow at a CAGR of 21.9% Historical Data 2019–2023 Forecast Period 2024–2031 Forecast Units Value (USD Million/Billion) Report Coverage Revenue Forecast, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors, and Trends Segments Covered By Vehicle Type, By Tire Size, By Sales Channel: Geographies Covered North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Rest of World Growth Drivers . Technological advancements in tire manufacturing for EVs

. Rising demand for long-lasting and fuel-efficient tires for EVs Restraints & Challenges . High initial investment in EV tires due to advanced technology

. Limited availability of specialized EV tires in the market

Market Opportunities

On the basis of vehicle type, the electric vehicle tire market is segmented into battery electric vehicles and plug-in hybrid vehicles. The battery electric vehicles segment is expected to hold the largest share of around 65% of the market during the forecast period. This is due to the growing demand for zero-emission vehicles to curb air pollution levels. Many countries are offering subsidies and tax benefits on electric vehicles to boost their adoption. This is positively impacting the demand for tires in this segment.

By tire size, the market is segmented into less than 16 inches, 16 to 20 inches, and above 20 inches. The 16 to 20 inches segment accounts for approximately 54.1% share of the market in 2024. This is owing to its suitability feature of electric passenger vehicles. These vehicles mainly use tires of this size. This segment is anticipated to dominate the market over the forecast period. This is due to increasing electric passenger car sales every year.

Key Market Takeaways

The global electric vehicle tire market size is estimated to be valued at US$ 3.42 billion in 2024. It is anticipated to witness a CAGR of 21.9% during the forecast period to reach US$ by 2031. This is owing to stringent emission norms and the push for safer individual transport in the wake of the pandemic.

On the basis of vehicle type, the battery electric vehicles segment is expected to account for around 65% share of the market in 2024. This is owing to growing electric passenger car sales and subsidies on EVs.

By tire size, 16 to 20 inches segment is expected to hold a dominant position over the forecast period. The market is accounting for approximately 60% share due to its suitability for electric passenger vehicles.

North America is expected to hold the dominant position in the electric vehicle tire market due to the presence of major EV manufacturers and supportive government policies for EVs.

Competitor Insights

- Apollo Tyres

- Bridgestone Corporation

- Continental AG

- Falken Tire

- Goodyear Tire and Rubber Company

- Hankook Tire and Technology Co. Ltd.

- Michelin

- Nokian Tyres plc

- Pirelli & C. S.p.A.

- Sumitomo Rubber Industries, Ltd.

Recent Developments:

In October 2023, Pirelli & C. SpA, and Saudi Arabia's Public Investment Fund entered into a joint venture to establish tire manufacturing facility in Saudi Arabia.

In September 2023, Sumitomo Rubber Industries, Ltd. introduced a new all-weather touring tire name Aklimate.

Detailed Segmentation:

Vehicle Type:



Battery Electric Vehicles (BEVs) Plug-in Hybrid Electric Vehicles (PHEVs)

Tire Size:



16 to 20 inches

Less than 16 inches Above 20 inches



By Sales Channel:



Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEMs) Aftermarket

By Region:



North America



U.S.

Canada

Latin America



Brazil



Argentina



Mexico

Rest of Latin America

Europe



Germany



U.K.



Spain



France



Italy



Russia

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific



China



India



Japan



Australia



South Korea



ASEAN

Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East



GCC Countries



Israel

Rest of Middle East

Africa



South Africa



North Africa Central Africa

