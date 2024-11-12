(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) The United States leads global greaves meal production with over 300 advanced rendering featuring mechanized processing, quality management, and integrated logistics systems. Automated drying and continuous quality control ensure consistent, high-quality products, meeting both local and international standards. The U.S. greaves meal is expected to grow at a CAGR of 8.4%, with sales projected to reach USD 561.6 million and a 28% share during the assessment period. This robust infrastructure supports the industry's growth and enhances product quality NEWARK, Del, Nov. 12, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Global Greaves Meal industry reached USD 721.9 million in 2019. Demand for Greaves Meal registered a 7.5% Compound Annual Growth Rate from 2019 to 2023, indicating that the global industry would reach USD 912.0 million in 2024. Over the projection period (2024 to 2034), global sales of Greaves Meal are expected to exhibit an 8.2% CAGR, ultimately totalling a sales value of USD 2,005.7 million by the end of 2034. The Global Greaves Meal Industry focuses on sales of Greaves Meal, which is a by-product derived from the rendering activities of the meat industry. Greaves are those solids that remain after extracting all the fats from the animal tissue and are used widely as protein supplements in animal feeds . The industry has recorded growth over the last few years, which is in line with the improvement of greaves alternatives in the animal feed market. The situation today is that as the population increases globally, the demand also for livestock production becomes greater, and thus the need to utilize greaves as a by-product becomes significant. The industry has witnessed advances in the rendering process, which has enabled the more effective recovery of fat & protein and the production of better quality greaves. Also, rising consciousness regarding meat industry waste management has led to the increased emphasis on the value addition to the by-products, which in turn, bolsters the market for greaves meal. “To become market leaders, companies should focus on optimizing their operations and production processes, as well as diversifying their product offerings to cater to the evolving needs of the industry”, - Says Nandini Roy Choudhury (Client Partner for Food & Beverages at Future Market Insights, Inc.)





Who is winning? Within the Global Greaves Meal Industry, the participants with the most substantial market shares are those who have built robust networks among supply chains, have mechanisms in place for effective production and are prepared to deal with the dynamic nature of the market. These companies have offered high-quality greave meals at competitive prices, which enabled them to meet the growing demand for eco-friendly feed alternatives. Their achievements come from the integration of operations, focus on R&D and engaging key players within the industry. The adoption of advanced technologies and building synergies with fellow industry players is also contributing towards improved competitiveness. Niche markets in specific applications and local industries are being successfully catered to by smaller regional players, while large multinational corporations are focusing their resources on achieving economies of scale and streamlining the supply chain. Also, the competitive structure is being determined by the level of digitization of the channels of distribution and the increasing popularity of value-added, niche products, which is leading companies to alter their business models.

Darling Ingredients completed the acquisition of European Protein Solutions Group in March 2024 for €350 million and expanded its premium pet food ingredients portfolio.

SARIA began the implementation of a carbon-neutral processing line in late 2023 and also introduced eco-friendly packaging solutions in a big shift toward sustainability. In 2023, Valley Proteins and Darling Ingredients came together upon completion of a USD 1.1 billion merger, with the goal of combining the primary rendering functions in the US.

Country-wise Insights

Countries CAGR 2024 to 2034 USA 8.4% Brazil 9.0% Germany 7.7% France 7.9% China 9.2%

Leading Companies



SARIA Group

Darling Ingredients Inc

Ten Kate Vetten BV

Scantech Group

Boyer Valley Company

GePro

Mavitec Rendering

Sonac

ReFood UK Ltd

American Proteins Inc

BHJ Ingredients

Nobless Proteins

Valley Proteins Inc

Kaluga Protein

Baker Commodities Inc Others

A Comprehensive Full Report:

Get valuable insights into Global Greaves Meal Market:

Future Market Insights, in its new offering, provides a thorough, detailed and unbiased analysis of the Global Greaves Meal Market, presenting Historical Demand data for the years 2019-2023 and Forecast statistics for the years 2024-2034.

The study categorises the valuable insights on the Global Greaves Meal Market based on Source, Production Process, Application, Distribution Channel and Region. As per Source, the industry has been categorized into Pork greaves, Beef greaves and Mixed species greaves. As per Production Process, the industry has been categorized into Dry Rendering, Wet Rendering, Low Temperature Rendering and Others. As per Application, the industry has been categorized into Pet Food, Livestock Feed and Specialty Animal Feed. As per Distribution Channel, the industry has been categorized into Pet Food Manufacturers, Feed Mills, Livestock Operations and Online B2B marketplaces. Industry analysis has been carried out in key countries of North America, Latin America, Western Europe Eastern Europe, Balkans & Baltic, Russia & Belarus, Central Asia, East Asia, South Asia & Pacific and Middle East & Africa.

German Translation:

Die globale Griebenmehlindustrie erreichte im Jahr 2019 einen Umsatz von 721,9 Mio. USD. Die Nachfrage nach Griebenmehl verzeichnete von 2019 bis 2023 eine durchschnittliche jährliche Wachstumsrate von 7,5 %, was darauf hindeutet, dass die globale Industrie im Jahr 2024 912,0 Mio. USD erreichen wird. Im Prognosezeitraum (2024 bis 2034) wird erwartet, dass der weltweite Umsatz von Greaves Meal eine CAGR von 8,2 % aufweisen und bis Ende 2034 einen Gesamtverkaufswert von 2.005,7 Mio. USD erreichen wird.

Die globale Griebenmehlindustrie konzentriert sich auf den Verkauf von Griebenmehl, einem Nebenprodukt, das aus den Tierkörperverwertungsaktivitäten der Fleischindustrie gewonnen wird. Grieben sind die Feststoffe, die nach der Extraktion aller Fette aus dem tierischen Gewebe übrig bleiben und häufig als Proteinzusätze in Tierfutter verwendet werden.

The industry has recorded growth over the last few years, which is in line with the improvement of greaves alternatives in the animal feed market. The situation today is that as the population increases globally, the demand also for livestock production becomes greater, and thus the need to utilize greaves as a by-product becomes significant.

The industry has witnessed advances in the rendering process, which has enabled the more effective recovery of fat & protein and the production of better quality greaves. Also, rising consciousness regarding meat industry waste management has led to the increased emphasis on the value addition to the by-products, which in turn, bolsters the market for greaves meal.

“To become market leaders, companies should focus on optimizing their operations and production processes, as well as diversifying their product offerings to cater to the evolving needs of the industry”, - Says Nandini Roy Choudhury (Client Partner for Food & Beverages at Future Market Insights, Inc.)

Who is winning?

Innerhalb der globalen Griebenmehlindustrie sind die Teilnehmer mit den größten Marktanteilen diejenigen, die robuste Netzwerke zwischen den Lieferketten aufgebaut haben, über Mechanismen für eine effektive Produktion verfügen und bereit sind, mit der Dynamik des Marktes umzugehen. Diese Unternehmen haben qualitativ hochwertige Griebenmehle zu wettbewerbsfähigen Preisen angeboten, wodurch sie die wachsende Nachfrage nach umweltfreundlichen Futteralternativen befriedigen konnten. Ihre Erfolge beruhen auf der Integration des Betriebs, der Fokussierung auf Forschung und Entwicklung und der Einbindung wichtiger Akteure in der Branche. Die Einführung fortschrittlicher Technologien und der Aufbau von Synergien mit anderen Akteuren der Branche tragen ebenfalls zur Verbesserung der Wettbewerbsfähigkeit bei.

Nischenmärkte in spezifischen Anwendungen und lokalen Industrien werden von kleineren regionalen Akteuren erfolgreich bedient, während große multinationale Unternehmen ihre Ressourcen auf die Erzielung von Skaleneffekten und die Rationalisierung der Lieferkette konzentrieren. Die Wettbewerbsstruktur wird auch durch den Digitalisierungsgrad der Vertriebskanäle und die zunehmende Beliebtheit von Nischenprodukten mit Mehrwert bestimmt, was die Unternehmen dazu veranlasst, ihre Geschäftsmodelle zu ändern.



Darling Ingredients hat im März 2024 die Übernahme der European Protein Solutions Group für 350 Millionen Euro abgeschlossen und sein Portfolio an Premium-Inhaltsstoffen für Tiernahrung erweitert.

SARIA begann Ende 2023 mit der Implementierung einer kohlenstoffneutralen Verarbeitungslinie und führte auch umweltfreundliche Verpackungslösungen ein, um einen großen Schritt in Richtung Nachhaltigkeit zu machen. Im Jahr 2023 schlossen sich Valley Proteins und Darling Ingredients nach Abschluss einer Fusion in Höhe von 1,1 Milliarden US-Dollar zusammen, mit dem Ziel, die primären Rendering-Funktionen in den USA zu bündeln.



Führende Unternehmen



SARIA Gruppe

Darling Zutaten Inc

Ten Kate Vetten BV

Scantech-Gruppe

Boyer Valley Unternehmen

GePro

Mavitec Rendering

Sonac

ReFood UK GmbH

Amerikanische Proteine Inc

BHJ Zutaten

Edellose Proteine

Valley Proteins Inc

Kaluga-Eiweiß

Baker Commodities Inc Andere

Erhalten Sie wertvolle Einblicke in den globalen Markt für Griebenmehl:

Future Market Insights bietet in seinem neuen Angebot eine gründliche, detaillierte und unvoreingenommene Analyse des globalen Marktes für Griebenmehl und präsentiert historische Nachfragedaten für die Jahre 2019-2023 und Prognosestatistiken für die Jahre 2024-2034.

The study categorises the valuable insights on the Global Greaves Meal Market based on Source, Production Process, Application, Distribution Channel and Region. As per Source, the industry has been categorized into Pork greaves, Beef greaves and Mixed species greaves. As per Production Process, the industry has been categorized into Dry Rendering, Wet Rendering, Low Temperature Rendering and Others. As per Application, the industry has been categorized into Pet Food, Livestock Feed and Specialty Animal Feed. As per Distribution Channel, the industry has been categorized into Pet Food Manufacturers, Feed Mills, Livestock Operations and Online B2B marketplaces. Industry analysis has been carried out in key countries of North America, Latin America, Western Europe Eastern Europe, Balkans & Baltic, Russia & Belarus, Central Asia, East Asia, South Asia & Pacific and Middle East & Africa.

Author

Nandini Roy Choudhury (Client Partner for Food & Beverages at Future Market Insights, Inc.) has 7+ years of management consulting experience. She advises industry leaders and explores off-the-eye opportunities and challenges. She puts processes and operating models in place to support their business objectives.

She has exceptional analytical skills and often brings thought leadership to the table.

Nandini has vast functional expertise in key niches, including but not limited to food ingredients, nutrition & health solutions, animal nutrition, and marine nutrients. She is also well-versed in the pharmaceuticals, biotechnology, retail, and chemical sectors, where she advises market participants to develop methodologies and strategies that deliver results.

Her core expertise lies in corporate growth strategy, sales and marketing effectiveness, acquisitions and post-merger integration and cost reduction. Nandini has an MBA in Finance from MIT School of Business. She also holds a Bachelor's Degree in Electrical Engineering from Nagpur University, India.

Nandini has authored several publications, and quoted in journals including Beverage Industry, Bloomberg, and Wine Industry Advisor.

Explore FMI's Extensive Coverage in the Food & Beverages Domain:

The global meal replacement bars market is expected to reach a market valuation of US$ 11.8 Bn by 2022, accelerating at a CAGR of 8.05% during the forecast period (2022-2032), to reach US$ 25.6 Bn by 2032.

The global Meal replacement products sector is estimated to be worth USD 14.1 billion in 2024 and is projected to reach a value of USD 23.1 billion by 2034, expanding at a CAGR of 6.4% over the assessment period of 2024 to 2034

The meal replacement shake market is experiencing significant growth, proceeding toward a valuation of USD 5,189.6 million in 2024.

The food color market is forecasted to advance at a moderate CAGR of 5.8%, promising to reach USD 8.46 billion by 2034.

Global demand for food additives is projected to rise at a healthy CAGR of 7.2%, taking the overall market valuation to a massive total of USD 551.4 billion by 2034.

The global ready-to-eat food market is expected to reach USD 195.9 billion in 2024 and USD 391.1 billion by 2034. By 2034, the market is projected to rise at a 9.2% CAGR.

The global food preservatives market is estimated to attain a market valuation of USD 2,965.62 million in the year 2023. The market is expected to register a CAGR of 6.8% to reach USD 5,725.70 million by 2033

The Global Medical Food industry reached USD 20,721.9 million in 2019. Demand for Medical Food registered a 5.4% Compound Annual Growth Rate from 2019 to 2023, indicating that the global industry would reach USD 27,351.0 million in 2024.

The global Vitamin Patches is estimated to be worth USD 6.6 billion by 2024. It is projected to reach USD 10.4 billion by 2034, reflecting a CAGR of 4.7 % over the assessment period 2024 to 2034.

The global glutathione supplements industry is estimated to be worth USD 357.5 million by 2024. It is projected to reach USD 652.5 million by 2034, reflecting a CAGR of 6.7% over the assessment period 2024 to 2034.

About Future Market Insights (FMI)

Future Market Insights (FMI) is a leading provider of market intelligence and consulting services, serving clients in over 150 countries. FMI is headquartered in Dubai and has delivery centers in the United Kingdom, the United States, and India. FMI's latest market research reports and industry analysis helps businesses navigate challenges and make critical decisions with confidence and clarity amidst breakneck competition. Our customized and syndicated market research reports deliver actionable insights that drive sustainable growth. A team of expert-led analysts at FMI continuously tracks emerging trends and events in a broad range of industries to ensure that our clients prepare for the evolving needs of their consumers.

Join us as we commemorate 10 years of delivering trusted market insights. Reflecting on a decade of achievements, we continue to lead with integrity, innovation, and expertise.

Contact Us

Future Market Insights Inc.

Christiana Corporate, 200 Continental Drive,

Suite 401, Newark, Delaware - 19713, USA

T: +1-347-918-3531

For Sales Enquiries: ...

Website:

LinkedIn | Twitter | Blogs | YouTube