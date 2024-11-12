SOLLUM TECHNOLOGIES APPOINTS JON ADAMS AS VICE PRESIDENT OF SALES FOR CANADA

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

SOLLUM STRENGTHENS LEADERSHIP IN CANADA WITH THE APPOINTMENT

OF JON ADAMS AS VP OF SALES

MONTRÉAL, Nov. 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -

Sollum Technologies

is proud to announce the appointment of Jon Adams

as Vice President of Sales for Canada, effective immediately. Based in St Catharines, Ontario, Jon brings over 15 years of experience in the greenhouse industry, providing a strategic advantage for Sollum in a key agricultural region. His deep expertise in technical sales, analysis, and product development will be instrumental in driving Sollum's continued success and innovation in the North American market.

Previously Vice President at

Havecon, Jon has built an impressive career managing sales cycles, evaluating competitive landscapes, and delivering high-quality greenhouse solutions to top accounts. His hands-on approach and passion for sustainability align perfectly with Sollum's mission to provide a cutting-edge dynamic LED lighting solution that meets the unique needs of growers.

"We're thrilled to welcome Jon to the team," said Louis Brun , CEO of Sollum Technologies. "His track record in the greenhouse industry and his technical expertise make him the ideal leader to strengthen our presence in Canada. Jon's leadership will be instrumental as we continue to provide an innovative lighting solution that empowers growers to achieve their goals."

"I am excited to join Sollum Technologies and be a part of a team that is driving innovation in the greenhouse lighting industry," said Jon Adams . "Sollum's dynamic LED lighting solution

offers unmatched flexibility and precision for growers, and I look forward to helping expand its impact across Canada, delivering the best results for our clients ."

Jon Adams' appointment signals Sollum's commitment to accelerating growth in the Canadian market while reinforcing its leadership in dynamic LED lighting for commercial greenhouses. His extensive background will be invaluable in expanding Sollum's market share and driving the adoption of sustainable, high-performance lighting solution across the country.

For more information:

Jon Adams

Vice President of Sales, Canada

Cell: 1 (905) 321-6855

Email: [email protected]

About Sollum Technologies

Sollum Technologies designed the only 100% dynamic LED lighting solution that modulates the full spectrum of the Sun's natural light to illuminate closed environments such as greenhouses, research centers and laboratories. Sollum's award-winning, turnkey solution consists of internet of things, AI-powered light fixtures that are controlled by Sollum's proprietary SUN as a Service® cloud platform. Sollum's distinctive proposition is a fully scalable cleantech solution that evolves with business needs and multi-zone light management, with each zone benefiting from automatic dimming of an unlimited number of light recipes; this is why it provides unparalleled value in terms of energy savings and, additionally for greenhouse growers, increased productivity, and superior produce quality.

Founded in 2015, the company is headquartered in Montréal (Québec, Canada), where its design, development, and manufacturing activities are concentrated, and has a representative office in Leamington (Ontario, Canada). For more information, visit sollum .

©2024 Sollum Technologies. All rights reserved. SUN as a Service, SUNaaS, LED by nature, SF-E2, SF-ONE, SF-MAX,

SF-PRO, S.E.A.R.C.H. and the Sollum logo are registered or trademarks of Sollum Technologies

SOURCE Sollum Technologies

