EAZE INC. SECURES $10 MILLION IN SERIES B FUNDING TO RELAUNCH MULTI-STATE CANNABIS OPERATIONS

LOS ANGELES, Nov. 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Eaze has announced $10 million in Series B funding following the of select assets from Eaze Technologies Inc., a pioneer in cannabis delivery with over $1 billion in completed deliveries across its 10-year history. The will fund the reopening of 70 Eaze and Green Dragon locations across California, Colorado , Florida , and Michigan, including 57 retail stores, 11 delivery hubs, and two production facilities.

Eaze Inc. will be led by Cory Azzalino, who emphasized "We are excited to build on the accomplishments of the first 10 years of Eaze Technologies Inc., and expanding our retail, delivery, and private label brands into new markets.

We deeply value the contributions of all those who were part of Eaze Technologies Inc.'s journey and remain committed to creating a company that continues to push forward with innovation and care. As we move ahead with this new chapter, Eaze Inc. is focused on sustainable growth and delivering for our customers and communities. The $10 million investment will allow us to strengthen our supply chain, enhance the customer experience, and set the foundation for long-term success."

Key initiatives with the Series B funding include:



Recruiting for more than 1,000 operational positions across four states

Expanding Florida production capacity from 32,000 square feet to 64,000 square feet of flowering canopy

Opening new dispensaries and expanding delivery capacity across Florida, California, Colorado and Michigan

Launching refreshed brand marketing campaigns highlighting Eaze's newly launched scheduled delivery capabilities, and new product innovation at all Green Dragon locations Building new brand partnerships across all territories and developing new market-specific product offerings

Eaze Inc. is committed to a seamless operational transition that will minimize any potential disruptions for Eaze and Green Dragon's loyal customers, patients, and vendors. With this new funding, Eaze will begin hiring to support expanded operations and ensure continued growth across all markets.

Qualified candidates can apply at eaze/careers .

