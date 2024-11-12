RTX's Collins Aerospace To Provide UK Chinook Helicopters With Interoperable Avionics System

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

Cockpit upgrade will increase collaboration, operational effectiveness and safety for UK and U.S. operators

LONDON, Nov. 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Collins Aerospace, an RTX business, has received a $19 million contract from the Department of Defense to equip a fleet of new H-47 Chinooks for the UK Royal Air Force with its Common Avionics Architecture System (CAAS)

avionics management suite. This cockpit upgrade will make UK Chinooks interoperable with the U.S. Chinooks, using the same avionics system, advance digital cockpit displays and applications.

"Interoperability with our allies will be crucial in the future fight, particularly when it comes to maintaining air dominance," said Dave Schreck, vice president and general manager of Military Avionics and Helicopters at Collins Aerospace. "Having the same battle-proven, modernized flight deck technology on both UK and U.S. aircraft will enable our forces to collaborate more seamlessly, lower their workload and increase operational effectiveness and safety in challenging environments."

CAAS's Flight2TM Modular Open Systems Approach (MOSA) architecture design integrates multiple communications, navigation and mission sensor subsystems through its flexible hardware and software. Its open systems architecture enables cost-effective system upgrades and enhancements, reducing total sustainment costs over a platform's life cycle.

As part of this contract Collins Aerospace will also be responsible for completing data analysis and testing whilst working with the UK Ministry of Defence to help it meet the UK Military Airworthiness Authority's requirements.

Earlier this year, the UK government announced that the UK's heavy lift capability would be enhanced with the purchase of 14 extended-range Chinooks, contributing an estimated £151 million into the UK economy.

Work on this contract will be conducted in Cedar Rapids, Iowa and Huntsville, Alabama.

About Collins Aerospace

Collins Aerospace, an RTX business, is a leader in integrated and intelligent solutions for the global aerospace and defense industry. Our 80,000 employees are dedicated to delivering future-focused technologies to advance sustainable and connected aviation, passenger safety and comfort, mission success, space exploration, and more.

About RTX

With more than 185,000 global employees, RTX pushes the limits of technology and science to redefine how we connect and protect our world. Through industry-leading businesses – Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, and Raytheon – we are advancing aviation, engineering integrated defense systems, and developing next-generation technology solutions and manufacturing to help global customers address their most critical challenges. The company, with 2023 sales of

$69 billion, is headquartered in

Arlington, Virginia.

