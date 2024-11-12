Filecoin Ecosystem Teams Unveil L2s

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

Akave and Storacha Share Announcements at FIL Bangkok Signaling New Era for the Filecoin Network

BANGKOK, Nov. 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- At the FIL Bangkok Main Stage event, hosted by Filecoin Foundation, teams across the Filecoin ecosystem announced new data storage solutions, signaling a new era of what's possible with Filecoin by extending the capabilities of the network.

The launch of Akave and Storacha , two new Filecoin Layer-2 (L2) solutions, mark a big leap forward in the network's maturity and strengthen its ability to meet more data clients' storage demands.

L2 networks such as Textile's Basin, along with the newly-launched Akave and Storacha, are part of the Filecoin network and offer more modular, tailored, and scalable solutions. L2s advance Filecoin's chain capabilities and performance, with the ability to customize features for different markets and customers across artificial intelligence (AI), DePIN, enterprise, compute, gaming, and more.

As the network scales, these developments mark an inflection point in Filecoin's position as the world's largest decentralized storage network designed to preserve humanity's most important information.

Akave Announces Yucca Testnet to Advance Onchain Data Storage and Programmability

Akave , a decentralized, modular L2 solution offering cutting-edge encryption, easy-to-use interfaces, and a gateway to Filecoin's robust storage, announced the Yucca testnet. The testnet will invite early testers to experience seamless decentralized storage and advanced data programmability features. As a hot storage solution – a type of data storage designed for fast and frequent access – Akave supports onchain data lakes, scalable repositories that store vast amounts of raw data in its native format. While traditional cloud solutions have challenges such as privacy and third party dependency, Akave enhances data security and integrity, giving enterprises, AI companies, and DePIN builders greater control over data ownership. Read the Akave announcement .

Storacha Launches Alpha Network, Focused on Bringing Decentralized Hot Storage to Filecoin

During FIL Bangkok, Storacha , a high-performance decentralized storage solution built with Filecoin, launched its closed alpha network tailored for gaming, AI, and DePIN networks. Delivering Amazon S3 speed and accessibility, Storacha's network showcases the expertise of IPFS and Filecoin community veterans and leverages a new storage proof for fast data retrieval, set to release in November. The network gives users enhanced control over who can access their data, reinforcing Storacha's commitment to user empowerment and data sovereignty. Filecoin storage providers interested in joining the closed alpha can sign up on the Storacha website . Read the Storacha announcement .

"These announcements highlight the advancements being built by the Filecoin community to put the power of decentralized storage in the hands of everyone, and to preserve humanity's most important information," said Clara Tsao, a founding officer at Filecoin Foundation.

About Filecoin

Filecoin is a peer-to-peer network to store files, with built-in economic incentives to ensure files are stored reliably over time. It's designed to create a decentralized, efficient, and robust foundation for humanity's information.

About Filecoin Foundation

Filecoin Foundation's mission is to preserve humanity's most important information, as well as to facilitate the open source governance of the Filecoin network, fund research and development projects for

decentralized technologies, and support the growth of the Filecoin ecosystem and community.

