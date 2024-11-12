(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, Nov. 12, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Meat Processing Equipment World Market" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Meat processing requires a range of specialized machinery to handle various stages of production. Essentially, the equipment required for the entire processing operation comprises cutting and slicing machinery, machines for blending & grinding, units for tenderizing & dicing, and systems for smoking & massaging. Moreover, it is essential to have filling & packaging equipment for placing meat into casing or containers, while vacuum-sealing machines help maintain freshness. Cooking & preserving equipment also help ensure the safety of meat and prolong its shelf life.

Processed meat products have a variety of uses, such as fresh processed meats, precooked meats, raw cooked meats, cured meats, dried meats, and raw fermented meats. Every application employs distinct processing methods to satisfy consumer needs for convenience, flavor and preservation.

This world market compendium analyzes the market for Meat Processing Equipment at high level by meat, type, equipment type, application and geographic region. The market is studied for historical/current trends and future forecast in terms of and value in US$ for 2021, 2024 and 2030.

Report Scope:

Meat Type



Beef

Pork

Mutton Others

Equipment Type



Cutting/Slicing

Blending

Dicing

Grinding

Massaging & Marinating

Smoking

Tenderizing Other Equipment

Application



Fresh Processed

Raw Cooked Meat

Raw Fermented Meat

Precooked

Cured Meat

Dried Meat Other Applications

Geographic Region



North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

South America Rest of World

This report provides the estimates and forecast for global Meat Processing Equipment market. The study also provides the key market developments and a list of major players in this market that are cited.

Companies Profiled:



Apache Stainless Equipment Corporation

Biro Manufacturing Company

Duravant

Equipamientos Carnicos

Fortifi Food Processing Solutions

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft

Heat and Control

Illinois Tool Works

JBT

Marel HF

Minerva Omega Group

Nemco Food Equipment The Middleby Corporation

Key Topics Covered:

1. MARKET SEGMENTATION



Meat Type

Equipment Type

Application Geographic Region

2. WORLD MARKET COMPENDIUM



Market Demand by Geographic Region

Market Demand by Meat Type

Market Demand by Equipment Type Market Demand by Application

3. REGIONAL MARKET COMPENDIUM



North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

South America Rest of World

4. LATEST MARKET DEVELOPMENTS



Improved Product Life and Human Health with Pulsed Electric Field (PEF) in Meat Processing Integration of Automation and Machine Vision in the Meat Processing Industry

5. MAJOR MARKET PLAYERS

